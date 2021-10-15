Gol sends another Boeing 737-700 into the desert and others should leave soon





On the afternoon of Thursday (14), the Boeing 737-700 with registration number PR-VBO (msn) landed in Marana, in the Arizona desert. 30247), which has flown on Gol for the past 12 years. The aircraft had been incorporated by the Brazilian airline in February 2009, originating from easyJet.

The reason for the flight was the return of the nearly 20-year-old aircraft to the leasing company Zephyrus Capital Aviation Partners (Zacap).

According to forecasts released by the company, at the end of the second quarter of 2021, it had 23 Boeing 737-700 jets in its fleet, but that number would drop to 18 by the end of this year and to 12 in 2025. With capacity for 144 passengers, they are the smallest planes in the Gol fleet today.

As data captured by the RadarBox flight tracking platform show, the jet made a stopover in Miami before heading to Marana.