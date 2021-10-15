Golden Boy: Rodrygo among 20 finalists in competition for best young man in Europe | international football

Forward Rodrygo, from Real Madrid, is the only Brazilian still in contention for this year’s Golden Boy award. The Italian newspaper “Tuttosport” released this Friday the list with the 20 finalists in the dispute for the trophy, which is given to the best young player in Europe – only under-21 athletes who compete in the first division leagues on the continent compete.

Rodrygo will have as rivals Camavinga, his teammate at Real, Pedri, from Barcelona and Greenwood, from Manchester United. The winner will be announced on December 13th, being defined by a jury composed of 40 journalists from different European sports vehicles. The newspaper also maintains a poll on its website – the fan vote influences the cuts of each list and, in the end, offers a trophy parallel to the official one.

1 of 1 Rodrygo is the only Brazilian in the fight for the trophy — Photo: Getty Images Rodrygo is the only Brazilian in the fight for the trophy — Photo: Getty Images

Interestingly, Rodrygo did not figure in the list of 40 semifinalists, which was released by “Tuttosport” in September – despite being in the previous one, among the 60 candidates. The newspaper begins the selection of candidates with a list of 100 names and makes 20 cuts each month. However, there are cases in which names that did not appear in a previous list start to appear in the next one.

The trophy was created by the newspaper in 2003, and only two Brazilians have won the “Golden Boy” award in history: Anderson (Manchester United), in 2008, and Alexandre Pato (Milan), the following year. The last winner was forward Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

The 20 finalists for the Golden Boy 2021:

Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Camavinga (Real Madrid)

From Ketelaere (Brugge)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Bryan Gil (Tottenham)

Gravenberch (Ajax)

Greenwood (Manchester United)

Daniel Maldini (Milan)

Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Piccoli (Atalanta)

Yéremi Pino (Villarreal)

Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Saka (Arsenal)

Saliba (Bayern Munich)

Timber (Ajax)

Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

All winners in trophy history: