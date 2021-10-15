Google launches router with different technology to improve wifi at home – 10/14/2021

If your wi-fi doesn’t work at all in the whole house, Google promises to have a solution. The company launched this Thursday (14) Google Wifi, a router with mesh technology that allows wide-range connection. The device is being sold for R$999 or in kits of three units, for larger houses, up to 330m², for R$1,999.

Mesh-type routers are designed to provide a larger internet coverage area. The device pulls in the original signal and amplifies it to other areas. The interaction between the devices allows you to expand the connection without losing speed, as can happen with signal repeaters, for example.

How is Google Wifi

Google Wifi reaches points in the home where the common internet connection doesn’t reach or doesn’t offer a fast signal without fluctuations, the company says. The device can be configured through the Google Home app on Android or iOS.

You can create alternate passwords for guests, test the Wi-Fi speed and view devices connected to the network, and select which ones should have priority for a faster connection. A single Google Wifi works in areas of up to 110m², according to the brand.

The device also automatically selects the clearest signal channel, 2.4GHz or 5GHz, using Network Assist technology.

For those who have children at home, it is possible to activate a signal ‘pause’ system and block access to websites considered inappropriate on selected devices.

These types of systems that use mesh technology tend to be easy to install and simple security adjustments. In addition to Google, brands such as TP-Link, Intelbras, D-Link and Multilaser have similar products.