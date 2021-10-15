Google Wifi arrives in Brazil promising to “eliminate blind spots” – MacMagazine

O Google has a very diverse lineup of Wi-Fi routers and repeaters (such as OnHub and Nest Wifi) that serve a variety of consumers — among them the Google Wifi, which just landed in Brazil.

Google Wifi has a very discreet and modern look, being both bigger and smaller than other options on the market. The device(s) offers a Wi-Fi mesh system (mesh) domestic, promising coverage “without interruptions and blind spots throughout the house”. More precisely, this allows the Wi-Fi signal strength to be maintained as you move around the environment.

Naturally, users can only use one point (in the case of apartments), since a single router can distribute internet over a distance of up to 110m² — that is, the version with three devices can theoretically cover an area of ​​up to 330m². The devices also have a technology called Network Assist, responsible for selecting the sharpest Wi-Fi channel between the 2.4GHz and 5GHz options — if your device supports both.

It is worth noting that one of the Google Wifi points must be connected to a modem via an Ethernet cable — the additional points do not, although they can also be connected to each other via an Ethernet cable. Furthermore, it is not possible to use Google Wifi as an extender or repeater for your router current.

As for the installation, just connect the router (in the case of the three-unit version, only one of them) to power and the cable internet modem, then open the Google Home application, which will find the device and allow you to set the Wi-Fi network name and password.

Also through the app, it is possible to test the connection speed, view devices connected to the network, set a password for guests or choose devices that should receive a signal as a priority. Regarding security, there is another important feature: parents or guardians can put their children’s devices on “pause”, whether at dinner time, before bedtime, etc. The feature also allows you to automatically block access to inappropriate websites on selected devices.

Google Wifi is already on sale at major retailers (such as Submarino, for example) and can be purchased individually for R$1,000, or in a kit with three units for R$2,000.

