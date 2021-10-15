Google Wifi: giant launches router in Brazil seeking to give ‘glamour’ to the category – Link

Google Wifi supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands

For many people, the internet router responsible for the residential connection is like a water pipe or a power cord: its existence is only noticed when something is wrong. Thus, it is not an easy task to convince the consumer to open their wallet for products in this category. It’s a challenge Google has decided to take on. This Thursday, the 14th, the giant launches in Brazil the Google Wifi, your router with mesh technology released in 2016 in the USA. The equipment will arrive at a cost BRL 1 thousand (unit sale) and R$ 2 thousands (kit with three pieces of equipment).

This is the second (and last, according to the company) hardware launch by Google in the country in 2021 – in April, the company brought the Nest Audio speaker. Now, Google accumulates four releases here, but this is the first dedicated to internet connection. The focus before was on content consumption: in addition to Nest Audio, the speaker is for sale here Nest Mini and the device for TVs Chromecast.

With internet operators offering free routers with Wi-Fi connection in practically all types of plans, the national consumer has become used to not having to pay for such equipment. In cases of need, it is also possible to find routers and signal repeaters for values ​​below R$ 200. So, how can you expect Brazilians to get excited about Google Wifi?

“Google Wifi brings a leap to routers comparable to what happened in the switch from basic cell phones to smartphones,” he tells state Vinicius Dib, Google Device Director for Latin America. In addition to betting on more stable connections and a larger coverage area in homes (understand Mesh technology below), the executive points to the design and services app associated with Google Wifi. Through the Google Home app, you can create parental controls and network controls for visitors, direct the best possible connection to specific electronics, and perform connection tests to see if the operator is delivering the contracted speeds.

In this regard, Google Wifi is seen as the cornerstone of the connected home, a future imagined and planned by the giant a few years ago, but which has not yet become a reality in most Brazilian homes. With the growth of connected electronics and spread over several rooms, it is necessary that the internet connection has quality. Without this, the future of the house will not be “smart”. According to a survey by Google itself with 1,500 Brazilians, seven out of ten respondents have had problems in some point or room in the house where the internet does not work or is unstable. On average, they have two to five devices connected to their home wireless network at the same time.

By working with mesh technology, Google Wifi promises to reach more points in the house – this is the reason why the company is marketing the kit with three devices. Each Google Wifi point can cover an area of ​​110 m². In other words, the kit covers 330 m². The single point covers a more than enough area in most Brazilian homes – Dib bets that the largest volume of sales will be of the single piece. However, the kit should gain space in larger homes and even small businesses (there is no limit to the area covered by mesh technology).

Regarding the price and value perception of a router, the executive says that he will work with operators to “educate” the consumer about the qualities of their device. “Internet operators are very big, which makes it impossible for them to maintain the best available router technology for all customers. We need to show people that it’s worth investing in such a device so that it has the best experience possible. “, it says. He, however, does not give details of how these partnerships with operators will happen.

What is Wi-Fi mesh?

Wi-Fi mesh is a technology to extend the range of wireless networks without loss of signal quality. The goal is similar to that of the signal repeaters, to eliminate “blind spots” in the house, but mesh networks ensure better performance. This is because each device connects to the other forming a large mesh – it is as if the signal from a single router reaches farther. Repeaters have a late working: it takes the signal from the router and creates a new network.

Thus, the home of those who use repeaters has several Wi-Fi networks. For example, if the router is in the living room and the repeater is in the bedroom, the user will see two different networks – and at every change of room, it will be necessary to connect to the network corresponding. Mesh technology, on the other hand, provides a single network, composed of several devices (also called nodes), which detects which is the best point for the home’s electronics to connect.

Although smartphones are able to detect and switch Wi-Fi networks automatically (as happens when there are repeaters around the house), these changes cause instability in the user’s connection. A mesh network circumvents this problem by automatically choosing which node will best serve the user – and it never requires manual switching, as the mesh works as a single signal.

Also, common routers often create different signals for the types of frequencies they operate on – currently the most common are the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. These two frequencies are also often reproduced by repeaters, so it’s common for the user ends up with four different Wi-Fi networks at home (and it’s up to him to decide which is best). Mesh network equipment also usually automatically manages the best frequencies at the time of use – such as Google Wifi, which operates in both bands. All this reduces interference in use.

Finally, repeaters deteriorate the quality of the original signal, reducing usage speed. Mesh networks, by operating in a “single body” scheme, are able to maintain the maximum capacity of the original signal.