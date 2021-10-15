Government passes control of CEEE-T to CPFL Energia

The State Electricity Transmission Company (CEEE-T) is now officially managed by CPFL Energia. This Thursday morning (10/14), Governor Eduardo Leite signed the sales contract, ending the second privatization process of the current administration.

“It is possible that, back in the past, it made sense for the state to run an electricity company. We cannot judge with today’s eyes the decisions that were taken in another economic and political context. But it is up to us, yes, to realize that times have changed and that it is currently more interesting, from the point of view of the public interest, for the State to say what it wants, but leave the operation to the private sector, which is more agile, there is more ability to finance itself and make the necessary investments. Also to update technologically and ensure that these investments make room for the economic growth that is demanded by everyone. In the case of energy, having energy with quality, safety and reliability, and not just having an energy company”, said Governor Leite.

According to Leite, times have changed and it is more interesting for the State to say what it wants, but leave the operation to the private sector – Photo: Itamar Aguiar / Piratini Palace



CPFL Energia won the auction to privatize CEEE-T’s control in July, by submitting a proposal of R$ 2.67 billion, with a premium of 57.13%. The initial value established was R$1.7 billion.

According to the governor, this and other privatizations are injecting resources into the state’s cash flow and are enabling the resumption of investments in works and improvement of public services, but the investments made by the companies that bought the state-owned companies will mean an improvement in public service, employment, income and movement of the economy of Rio Grande do Sul in the short term.

“In the medium and long term, they will make room for other investments to take place by guaranteeing energy, sanitation, gas distribution, among other quality services that will be offered to investors, improving the environment for entrepreneurs here in RS,” added the governor.

CEEE-T has 56 substations, with a total installed capacity of 10.5 thousand MVA, and operates another 18 units. The company is also responsible for the operation and maintenance of 6 thousand kilometers of transmission lines (5.9 thousand kilometers of its own) and around 15.7 thousand structures (almost 15,300 of its own).

Governor Leite e Bo Wen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energia – Photo: Itamar Aguiar / Piratini Palace



Among the benefits of the change of control of CEEE-T, whose studies, privatization modeling and evaluation of the company were coordinated by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), are the improvement of the reliability of the electric system for the State and Brazil , the promising potential for growth with job and income generation and greater flexibility in hiring and executing new projects.

“Today is another historic day. A period of state restructuring and development. The transfer of shareholding control to CPFL Energia is another step towards modernization, guaranteeing better services and efficiency of this essential source in everyone’s life: electric energy”, said Environment and Infrastructure Secretary Luiz Henrique Viana.

The energy transmission segment is the second arm of the CEEE Group to be privatized, after the conclusion of the sale of CEEE Distribuidora (CEEE-D) at the end of March.

Transfer of control was carried out at the Salon Alberto Pasqualini of the Piratini Palace, three months after the sale of the state-owned company – Photo: Itamar Aguiar / Piratini Palace



The public notice for the energy generation segment, CEEE-G, should be released by the end of 2021. On October 22, the State Gas Company (Sulgás) will be privatized and, in February 2022, the privatization of the sanitation company (Corsan).

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia, for 108 years in the electricity sector, operates in the distribution, generation, transmission, commercialization and services segments. Since 2017, the group has been part of State Grid, a Chinese state-owned company that is the second largest business organization in the world and the largest electricity company, serving 88% of the Chinese territory and with operations in Italy, Australia, Portugal, the Philippines and Hong Kong .

Focused on a more sustainable way of producing energy, CPFL Renováveis ​​is the largest generation company in Latin America from alternative sources, with a portfolio based on clean sources such as large hydroelectric plants, wind farms, biomass thermal plants, Small Hydroelectric Plants ( SHP) and solar power plant. In generation, it is the third largest private agent in the country, with an installed capacity of 4,303 megawatts (MW).

With a 14% share, CPFL Energia is one of the largest companies in the distribution market, with a total of around 10 million customers in 687 cities, between São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais and Paraná.

In sales, it is one of the leaders in the free market, with a 4% market share. It is a leader in the sale of incentivized energy to free customers among the trading companies.

CPFL Energia has shares listed on B3’s Novo Mercado. The Group also occupies a prominent position in art and culture, among the largest Brazilian investors, through the CPFL Institute.