Governors intend to go to the STF against change in ICMS on fuels

Governors are already articulating to try to stop the changes approved in the Chamber on the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which is levied on the value of fuel in the states. The proposal was prioritized by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who managed, in record time, to build an agreement for its approval this Wednesday night (13/10).

Now, state leaders are setting up a reaction on two fronts. One is the pressure on senators to stop the approved changes. The other is to find the best way to join the Supreme Court (STF) with a request to overturn the decision.

According to the text of the Chamber, states and the Federal District may annually define specific rates. The tax rate will be calculated based on the average value of fuels in the last two years. Today, ICMS is calculated based on a reference price, known as the PMPF (Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer), revised every 15 days according to a price survey at the service stations. On this amount, the rates of each fuel are applied.

arguments

For the governors, the project is not effective in reducing fuel prices as it does not attack Petrobras’ pricing policy. Furthermore, they argue that the measure, as passed, will cause enormous damage to state coffers.

The governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), indicates a study carried out by the Council of State Finance Secretaries (Consefaz) which estimates the loss at R$ 24.1 billion.

“Yes, there is a loss, it is not a loss of winning, it is a loss of 24.1 billion reais for states and municipalities”, said the governor. “And this occurs at a delicate moment in the country”, he highlighted.

Dias points out alternatives already being considered by the government to capitalize on the fuel equalization fund.

“Why isn’t the proposal that minister Paulo Guedes himself and now Bolsonaro himself have already accepted with great force? To capitalize on the fuel equalization fund. This, yes, makes the price of gasoline drop to approximately R$4.50, and not just 40 cents, as is the proposal of the Chamber. In fact, we really have to work for the tax reform”, he continued.

Another argument alleged to raise the unconstitutionality of the proposal is that the Chamber would not have the power to decide on the revenue of the states. “How do you vote in Congress on a bill on state taxation? There is no constitutional authorization”, said the PT member.

The governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) also criticized the approval and classified the measure as a “penalty” for the federative units.

“It is not an ICMS reduction project. It is a project to penalize the states. Here we reduce the ICMS in three-year installments. We did our part. Congress is doing it in an unconstitutional way, because the states, not the Union, have to reduce the ICMS”, said the emedebista.

“hostile terrain”

The expectation is that the Senate proposal will not be able to advance so easily. “The weather here is not favorable. It is much more hostile than in the Chamber,” Senator Izaci Lucas (PSDB-DF) told the metropolises. The toucan is already preparing an amendment to modify the proposal, with the objective of making Petrobras also reduce its percentage in the price composition.

For Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), leader of the minority in the Senator, the Chamber’s proposal is nothing more than an “anesthetic” for high prices, but it is far from solving the problem.

“This measure is a dangerous palliative. It’s just an anesthetic. The pain of the crisis caused by real-time dollar readjustments is caused by the domestic price policy adopted since 2017. The economic recovery of the world economy and the European winter forecast even more increases until January 2022”, he argued.

“Brazil is self-sufficient in oil and should not be 100% subject to the weather and circumstances of other countries. And Petrobras should not be acting as if it were a mere importer, slowing down its own refineries to make room for imported fuel. Changing the base price is a superficial measure whose reduction percentage will disappear in a matter of days. It’s the structure that’s wrong. And this mistake is implying a loss of competitiveness and a lot of unnecessary suffering inflicted on the population”, he highlighted.

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said that the House will not decide on the changes without hearing from governors and avoided “anticipating” an outcome. “It is very important that we hear from governors about the project. The Chamber completed a stage and now it is up to the Senate to evaluate the project”, said the senator.