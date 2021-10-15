GPA (PCAR3) sells R$5.2 billion in stores in Assaí (ASAI3) and real estate fund

SAO PAULO – GPA (PCAR3) informed this Thursday (14) that it has closed the sale of 71 commercial points, installed in several states, to Assaí (ASAI3).

According to the relevant fact, the transaction involves an estimated amount to be received by GPA of R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December this year and January 2024.

The transaction involving the conversion of Extra Hiper stores operated by GPA into cash & carry (atacarejo), which will be operated by Assaí.

With the operation, the Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability.

Also according to the relevant fact, the transaction involves “properties owned and leased from third parties, as well as the respective lease agreements, and may also involve the acquisition by Assaí of certain equipment existing in the stores.”

real estate fund

Additionally, GPA signed another memorandum with a real estate fund, with the intervention and guarantee of Assaí, regulating the sale of 17 properties owned by GPA.

In this case, the estimated sale price of these properties is R$1.2 billion, and will be paid by the real estate fund to GPA. “Assaí’s guarantee consists of the obligation to pay for the properties if the Fund does not comply with the agreed deadline,” he added.

Simultaneously, Assaí also signed another memorandum with the real estate fund regulating the lease, after completion of the transaction, of the properties acquired by the Fundo para Assaí, for a period of 20 years, renewable for the same period.

Greater profitability

For Jorge Feisal, CEO of GPA, “the transaction represents a unique opportunity to intensify the focus and accelerate the expansion of the company’s most profitable businesses through the segments premium and proximity, notably with the Pão de Açúcar, Minuto and Extra Market banners.”

According to the executive, the initiative seeks to strengthen GPA’s leadership position in retail and e-commerce food in the country. In addition, post-trade GPA will represent a platform with high growth potential and low leverage, he added.

Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí, reinforced that the transaction will allow “an important acceleration of expansion combined with the strengthening of results through the conversion of stores into exceptional commercial points, located in dense regions and with low overlap with Assaí’s current store platform ”.

Gomes pointed out that, of the more than 150 stores opened in the last decade, more than 25 stores came from Extra Hiper, “and these presented rapid sales maturation and results above the Company’s average.”

