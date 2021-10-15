Grandstand sells out and club opens extra lot

The initial load of tickets for the bleachers for the match between Vasco and Coritiba, this Saturday (16), at 4:30 pm, in São Januário (RJ), were sold out. The club informed that it has opened an extra lot with 200 more tickets for those who want to follow the match valid for Serie B live at the stadium.

Initially, the total number of entries — including the social sector — was 7,700, the same amount made available in the 2-0 victory over Goiás.

At first, Vasco would use, in front of Coritiba, the 50% of the stadium’s capacity allowed by the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro. However, the club has been carrying out structural works in São Januário and the board chose not to make use of this possibility yet.

This Saturday’s game against the leader of Serie B is seen as decisive. Vasco is currently in 8th place, five points from the G-4, the access group for Serie A.

See ticket information below

PLANS AND VALUES BY SECTOR

Social Sector:

Statutory Dynamite – Check in

Bylaw Colina Mais – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$30.00

Statutory Caldeirão Mais – R$50.00

Statutory Cauldron – R$50.00

North to South bylaws – R$50.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$50.00

Statutory – R$50.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Hill More – Check in

Hill – R$30.00

Bleachers Sector:

Statutory Dynamite – Check in

Bylaw Colina Mais – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$12.00

Bylaws Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Statutory Cauldron – R$12.00

Statutory North to South – R$20.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$20.00

Statutory – BRL 20.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Hill More – Check in

Hill – R$12.00

Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Cauldron – R$12.00

North to South – R$20.00

Black Shirts – R$36.00

DATE AND TIME OF OPENING BY PLAN AND RATING:

Statutory* and Statutory + ST* – 7 Stars – 10/13 to 12:00

Bylaws, Bylaws + ST, Dinamite and Colina Mais* – 6 Stars – 10/13 to 13:00

Colina Mais and Caldeirão Mais* – 5 Stars – 10/13 to 14:00

Caldeirão Mais e Colina* – 4 Stars – 10/13 to 15:00

Colina e Caldeirão* and North to South* – 3 Stars – 10/13 to 4:00 pm

Caldeirão, North to South and Camisas Negras* – 2 Stars – 10/13 to 17h

Black Shirts – 1 Star – 10/13 to 18:00

General Public – 10/13 to 7:00 pm

* Members in compliance since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020) have 1 bonus star

It will be necessary to remove a physical ticket and a specific bracelet for the match at exchange points, as determined by the Military Police, so that the Vasco fan can have access to São Januário.

WITHDRAWAL POINTS AND TIMES

Thursday, 10/14:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 3pm to 9pm

Ticket office 5 – 3 pm to 9 pm

Ticket Office 11 (Free of charge by law) – 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday, 10/15:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 10 am to 5 pm

Ticket office 5 – 10 am to 5 pm

Ticket Office 11 (Free of charge by law) – 10 am to 5 pm

Lagoa Nautical Headquarters – 10 am to 5 pm

Gigante da Colina Icaraí – 12:00 to 21:00 / Saturday: 9:00 to 16:00

Gigante da Colina Tijuca Off Shopping – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Giant of Colina Meier – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Copacabana Hill Giant – 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Gigante da Colina Via Parque Shopping – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gigante da Colina Rocinha – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gigante da Colina Jardim Guadalupe – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Park Shopping Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Top Shopping Giant – 2 pm to 9 pm

Gigante da Colina Boulevard – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gigante da Colina Norte Shopping – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

São Gonçalo Hill Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aerotown Hill Giant – 2 pm to 9 pm

Gigante da Colina Grande Rio Shopping – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Shopping Caxias Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Saturday, 10/16 – Game day:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 8 am to 1:30 pm

Ticket office 5 – 8 am to 1:30 pm

Lagoa Nautical Headquarters – 10 am to 5 pm

Icaraí Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Gigante da Colina Tijuca Off Shopping – 10 am to 5 pm

Giant of Colina Meier – 10 am to 5 pm

Copacabana Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Gigante da Colina Via Parque Shopping – 10 am to 5 pm

Giant of Colina Rocinha – 10 am to 5 pm

Gigante da Colina Jardim Guadalupe – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Park Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Top Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Boulevard Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Gigante da Colina Norte Shopping – 10 am to 5 pm

São Gonçalo Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Aerotown Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Grande Rio Shopping Giant -10am to 5pm

Giant of Colina Shopping Caxias – 10 am to 5 pm

ABOUT THE REMOVAL OF ENTRY AND STADIUM ACCESS BRACELET

To withdraw the ticket, the fan must present the following documents:

• Voucher generated at the time of purchase, completed, printed and signed;

• Official document with photo;

• Half-price ticket (if half-price ticket is purchased);

• Agreement completed and signed by the person responsible at the time of ticket and bracelet withdrawal (In cases of children under 15 years of age);

Be enabled with the Veus Saúde system.

ATTENTION: All fans must upload proof of vaccination, except children under 12, on the website https://www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinavasco

The complete vaccine cycle is considered:

– Over 60 years old with a booster dose (3rd dose) performed until October 2nd;

– 12 to 59 years old with the second dose (or single dose) performed until October 2nd;

– Children under 12 do not need to prove the vaccine, but they must undergo a negative AG test.

In the case of a guest, the plan holder must forward the voucher so that it can withdraw.

We also emphasize that only the ticket holder can carry out the exchange, that is, withdrawal to third parties is not allowed.

At the time of ticket collection, a bracelet will be placed on the fan’s wrist and cannot be removed until the end of the match in question.

WITHDRAWAL OF GRATUITIES BY LAW

In the case of withdrawal of gratuities provided for by law, children under 12, PCD (and their companion) and adults over 65, the supporter must also be qualified for the event with the Veus Saúde system, carrying an official document with photo and document that proves the benefit of gratuity.

The gratuity must be withdrawn on 10/14 and 10/15, at the box office 11 de São Januário, from 10 am to 5 pm.

STADIUM ACCESS

Form of access to the stadium: Physical ticket, original document with photo and wristband delivered to one of the pick-up points.

Social – main gate and gate 19

Bleachers – gate 9A and 9B