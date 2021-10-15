Grazi Massafera maintains secrecy about an affair with a film director, who enjoys fans’ support for dating

Crush good is that it even comes shipped. Using the language of internet users, this is what is happening with Grazi Massafera. The actress has a new affair: Alexandre Machafer, a 39-year-old film director, whose surname is almost confused with that of the actress.

Grazi’s followers were the first to notice the interaction between the two in early October. Grazi, in fact, was already following Machafer through a private profile he has, open only to people very close to him.

Gradually, the two relaxed and started to enjoy publications on open networks. Until fans of the actress started to question Alexandre about the relationship.

One, for example, was direct in asking if he was the actress’s new boyfriend. Alexandre didn’t answer, but he liked the question. Another follower asked him “to treat Grazi well, because she deserves so much.” Another like of him, who has been single since the beginning of the year after dating for almost two years with the actress and director, Louise Clós.

What’s more, Alexandre’s mother has recently started following Grazi, and her nieces are now in his network. What made the Grazimaniacs’ hearts leap. Grazi and Alexandre even have a fan club on social media.

While she remains silent, Alexandre seems to have enjoyed the hubbub. He kept his Instagram profile open and, according to prints, he’s always peeking at the stories of the fan club that first shipped the couple. Grazi too.

Like the blonde, Alexandre is an actor. Born in Niterói, at the age of 19 he moved to Campos, in Norte Fluminense, to study Administration. While accompanying a friend to an actor audition in Rio, he fell in love with Globo’s studios and decided to drop everything and face the profession.

He graduated from the professional training course at CAL and even worked on TV, participating in “Rebelde”. More recently, it was Jorge, the protagonist of a feature about São Jorge. Alexandre, however, found himself behind the camera as director of films and webseries for the Cesgranrio Foundation.

Two of his features were biblically themed and the handsome one takes faith seriously. Just like Grazi Massafera. Free time is spent muay thai and kite surfing. In other words: they both have the same radical taste. Apparently, Caio Castro, with whom Grazi broke up at the end of August, is already gone.