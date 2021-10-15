Grazi Massafera wins hug from daughter Sofia: ‘Best love’

Last Wednesday, October 13th, Grazi Massafera she took advantage of her free time to enjoy the company of her nine-year-old daughter Sofia, the result of her relationship with Cauã Reymond.

In her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a photo in which she appears receiving a super hug from the little girl.

“A lion choke of the greatest love in the world,” wrote the mother owl.

See+: Grazi Massafera and Alexandre Machafer live affair, columnist says

Grazi Massafera with her daughter Sofia – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@massafera

VISUAL CHANGE

Grazi Massafera decided to change her hair, and spent Saturday, October 9th, at the salon, under the care of hair stylist Anderson Couto.

“End the week with this dreamy hair”, wrote the professional in the caption of the photo where Grazi appears even more blonde and with waves in her hair.

The actress was all praise for Anderson’s work: “I loved it a lot! Thank you Anderson. You are a genius”, he commented.

See+: Grazi Massafera chooses a comfortable and stylish look for a trip to the mall

MAIN NEWS:

Poll A Fazenda: Who do you want to be on reality?

Datena announces departure from Band to fight for the presidency

Gabigol is caught in the bath and images go viral

Farm 13: Kiss between Aline and Day marks Farmer’s Proof

Olivia Wilde goes topless and divides opinions on the web