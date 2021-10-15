Grêmio insists on Roger, but takes Vagner Mancini: behind the scenes of the search for the new coach | Guild

behind the scenes of contracting Grêmio by coach Vagner Mancini involve a virtual interview, frustrated attempts by Roger Machado and the analysis of a profile to try to avoid falling to Serie B. With the changes in the coaching staff and in the football department, the direction is taking one of its last moves in the fight against relegation .

Mancini left América-MG and will sign with Grêmio until December 2022. He is expected in Porto Alegre this Friday with the mission of taking the team from the vice-lamp of Brasileirão, five points away from Santos, the first outside the Z-4.

The plan is for Mancini to lead at least one training session at CT Luiz Carvalho with the squad before his debut, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at the Arena, against Juventude.

Since Felipão’s departure, which took place on Sunday and was only made official at dawn on Monday, Grêmio’s board of directors gathered possible names to take over as coach. Informal – and formal – contacts also took place on Sunday.

The board’s agenda was to interview some coaches, including Vagner Mancini, then with an eight-game invincibility campaign at América-MG. The conversation was based on a survey bias, but the values ​​of a possible proposal, knowledge about the group of players and the expectation about the chance to avoid the fall.

Some cast names also received inquiries about the prospect of working with the new coach and gave a positive signal. Mancini’s locker room driving style, tactical thinking, and training routine pleased.

It is true that the coach will earn more at Grêmio than at América-MG. Will receive an award in case of permanence in Serie A. The values ​​were not disclosed. But the ge you’ve heard from several sources that they are “attractive” figures.

Roger Machado has always appeared as plan A for directors. However, his fatigue remained irreducible in a hit. The justification was that the technician does not take jobs in the middle of the season and would prefer to stay with his family in Porto Alegre.

The first attempt was made through President Romildo Bolzan Jr., still on Monday. Even before being announced as the new vice president of football, Dénis Abrahão joined other members of the Board of Directors to try to change Roger’s mind.

The last card came hours before the announcement by América-MG that informed Mancini’s departure to make a deal with Grêmio. There was no success in repeating the cycle of success in 2015, when Roger replaced Felipão and formed the base of the team that won the Copa do Brasil the following year with Renato Portaluppi.

There was hope that Roger could accept the Grêmio proposal as a form of gratitude to the club, of trying to help, knowing that he would not be responsible in case of a fall. Some tricolor leaders ended the conversations uncomfortable with the coach.

The main characteristics sought by Grêmio’s management were a technician who had already worked at the club, knew football, the press and the fans in Rio Grande do Sul. In addition, coaches with effectiveness in short-term reactions were prioritized, exactly what the club needs to avoid the third relegation in history.

The board of Grêmio sees in Mancini a coach with the ability to lead the squad also by complementing the actions of the vice president of football Dénis Abrahão and football director Sergio Vasquez. There is full confidence that the new directors can shield the locker room, calm down tempers and seek the necessary reaction.