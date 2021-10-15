Grêmio is getting close and wants Mancini’s debut on Sunday

Grêmio is close to confirming the hiring of Vagner Mancini. The current manager of América-MG is the name chosen to lead the team in the fight against relegation. The objective of the direction is that he is already working on Sunday (17), when the Tricolor receives Juventude.

“I want to make sure he is in the bunker (reserved) against Juventude. He has to be quick, he can’t sleep now. He works, like everyone else. He’s running a club,” said Denis Abrahão, who will be confirmed as runner-up in football from the club, to Radio Bandeirantes.

In addition to Mancini, according to the UOL Sport, Grêmio made one last foray by Roger Machado, who was reluctant to take the job in the middle of Brasileirão.

At this point, details remain for the Porto Alegre team to define the arrival of the coach and his coaching staff. Mancini was a Grêmio player and had a short spell in charge of the team in 2008, when he was fired when he was undefeated.

“I hope it’s him. He’s a guy identified with Grêmio”, sentenced Abrahão.

The confirmation of the manager in the top position of the football department and Mancini as coach should take place until tomorrow (15). The planning would include a debut on Sunday, against Juventude, at the Arena.