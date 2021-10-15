Grêmio prepares cleanly and defines 6 names that will leave the club in 2022

Grêmio is preparing a cleanup in its squad for 2022 and would have already defined six names that will not stay for the next season. The idea is to oxygenate the team, whether staying in the first division or playing Serie B next year.

The current payroll is R$ 14 million and there is no result within the field. End of contract players should leave, the management will try to release players over 30 years old and who do not convince within the four lines.

The goal is to free up space in the budget to look for younger athletes who are able to help the team. In case of downgrade, the restructuring will have to be even greater, as there will be a loss of R$85 million in income.

Thus, six names would be practically defined, which will leave Immortal at the end of December. And the boat tends to get even bigger in the coming weeks.

6 names leaving Grêmio in 2022

Diego Souza: with the contract ending in December, he can even hang up his boots.

Leo Pereira: the tricolor would have to pay R$ 500 thousand to buy a part of their pass. It shouldn’t happen.

Cortez: also at the end of the contract, leaves in December.

Diogo Barbosa: management will have to work to get rid of it, as the contract runs until the end of 2022.

Everton Cardoso: this one also has a contract until the end of 2022. The directors will try to give it a new destination.

Luiz Fernando: with loan ending in December, it’s gone and there’s no chance of being bought.

Image: Lucas Uebel, Grêmio