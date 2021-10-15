Grêmio settles with Vagner Mancini, and president of América-MG detonates: ‘I’m disappointed’

The 54-year-old coach is on his way to Immortal, for his second run. Alencar da Silveira Jr, president of América-MG, confirmed the agreement

Grêmio is very close to making Vagner Mancini its newest coach, after firing Felipão last weekend. In contact with the ESPN Brazil, the president of the America-MG, Alencar da Silveira Jr., confirmed that the 54-year-old is on his way to Immortal.

According to the director of the Minas Gerais club, Mancini confirmed through a message on his cell phone that he decided to leave the command of the Bunny to take over the Guild. He was also disappointed with the decision.

“[Mancini] Go away. I received a zap from him informing him that he thought it best to accept Grêmio’s proposal, life that is going on. And America is bigger. I’m disappointed. I didn’t expect him to do that. Proposal arrived last night, after the game they talked to him,” said the president.

“We’ve already done the [regra para evitar] change of coaches at the beginning of the year, and this Persian market that happens…”, concluded.

Mancini arrives at Grêmio for his second spell at the club. The first took place in 2008. Now, he will have the complicated mission of removing the club from Rio Grande do Sul, vice-lantern of the brazilian, from the Z-4 ​​before the end of the competition. At the moment, the team had just 23 points.

At America, the coach arrived in June and helped the team pack a good streak, which took them out of the relegation zone. There were 21 games at the Minas Gerais club, with seven victories conquered.