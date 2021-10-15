Grêmio soccer runner confirms the hiring of coach Vagner Mancini | Guild

The vice president of football Denis Abrahão confirmed Vagner Mancini as Grêmio’s new coach, as the GE said on Thursday. The leader’s information came this Friday morning, at his press conference for the presentation.

Denis was introduced by President Romildo Bolzan Jr and joins football director Sergio Vasquez. Mancini arrives with technical assistant Regis Angeli, performance analyst Claudio Andrade and physical preparation assistant Lucas Itaberaba.

– The commission comes from Vagner Mancini and three assistants. Grêmio’s professional structure is maintained. The challenge is big, thank God, I’m challenged. Let’s get Grêmio out of this situation, I have no doubt about that. – announced the vice president of football.

The coach arrives with the exclusive mission of avoiding the club’s third relegation to Série B of the Brazilian Championship – the team is 19th, with 23. Mancini debuts next Sunday against Juventude, at Arena, at 18:15, for the 26th round.

At dawn on Monday, Grêmio announced the departure of then coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. After the defeat by Fortaleza on Wednesday, the vice president of football Marcos Hermann resigned.

The Tricolor has only 23 points and occupies the vice-lantern of Brasileirão. The new coach will have 14 rounds to avoid relegation to Serie B, needing a 50% advantage.

Vagner Mancini leaves América-MG, where he had a contract until the end of this year. The 54-year-old coach was contacted by Grêmio at the beginning of the week, after Felipão’s departure, as revealed by the ge. He even gave the matter up when questioned after losing to Inter, in Beira-Rio.