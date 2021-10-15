Grupo Pão de Açúcar sells 71 Extra points to Assaí and leaves hypermarket segment | Business

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) closed the sale of 71 retail outlets under the Extra Hiper banner to Assaí and announced that it will no longer operate with the hypermarket model in Brazil.

According to a statement released on Thursday (14), the transaction involves an estimated value of R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December this year and January 2024. OR The remaining $1.2 billion will be paid to GPA by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí.

The stores will be converted to the cash & carry (atacarejo) format and will be operated by Assaí.

“The Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability,” informed GPA.

The 71 commercial points represent around 70% of Extra Hiper stores in the country. Of the other 32 stores that were not sold to Assaí, 28 will be converted to the Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra banners, and 4 will be closed.

According to Jorge Faiçal, CEO of GPA, leaving the hypermarket segment aims to intensify the focus and accelerate the expansion of the company’s higher-profit business “through the premium and proximity segments”, through the Pão de Açúcar, Minuto and Extra Market.

Assaí opened 150 stores in the last decade, 25 of which were conversions of Extra Hiper units.