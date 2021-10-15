Grupo Pão de Açúcar sells Extra Hiper stores to the Assaí wholesale chain for R$5.2 billion – Businesses

After being purchased by BRL 5.2 billion by the French company Casino, the Extra Hiper store chain — which belongs to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) — will be extinguished and will now receive the Assaí flag. The agreement provides for the conversion of 71 hypermarket stores to the cash and carry model. The information is from Reuters.

According to a relevant fact, the negotiation foresees that Assaí will pay R$ 4 billion to GPA between December this year and January 2024. The remainder (R$ 1 billion) will be paid by a real estate fund.

In addition to the assignment of Extra Hiper stores, the business also includes properties owned by hypermarkets and those owned by third parties. Thus, the lease contracts will be transferred to Assaí.

why the deal

GPA faces strong competition from wholesale networks, such as Assaí and Atacadão, belonging to the Carrefour Brasil group. In a statement, the CEO of GPA, Jorge Faisal, said the purchase “represents a unique opportunity to intensify the focus and accelerate the expansion of the company’s higher profitability businesses through premium and proximity segments”.

The CEO of Assaí, Belmiro Gomes, said that the transaction will ensure “expansion combined with the strengthening of results through the conversion of stores into exceptional commercial points, located in dense regions and with low overlap with the current platform of Assaí stores”.