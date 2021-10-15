GTA: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has leaked PC requirements

We have some interesting news for those who are excited to enjoy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on the PC. Today (15), Rockstar’s support page seems to have accidentally posted the minimum and suggested requirements for the trilogy. Check it out below:

Minimum requirements:

Intel Core i5-2700K/AMD FX-6300

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB/AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

8 GB RAM

45GB of Storage

Windows 10

Recommended:

Intel Core i7-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

16 GB RAM

45GB of Storage

Windows 10

Source: Rockstar Games/Disclosure

In addition, the post also stated that the trilogy will feature several enhancements, such as: brighter lighting, environmental updates, high-resolution textures, longer draw distances, plus style controls and crosshairs. GTA 5.

Remember that as the publication was soon taken off the air, now we will have to wait for Rockstar Games to confirm that this information is really true.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It has no release date set yet, but it will come out later this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.