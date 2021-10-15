Guardiola comments on Sterling’s dissatisfaction at City: “Let the club call and make a decision” | english football

The striker’s statements didn’t go well at Manchester City Raheem Sterling that he would be open to the possibility of leaving the club if I didn’t have more playing time. Coach Pep Guardiola, who did not know this, was asked a lot about the matter at this Friday’s press conference and sent your message .

– He is our player and I hope he remains. I can’t guarantee anyone how many minutes he’s going to play, everyone has to talk on the pitch. Not only Raheem but everyone wants to play more. I want them to be happy. If they are not happy, they must make a decision. I don’t want unhappy footballers, it’s the end of the world,” he said.

The controversy erupted on Thursday, when Sterling declared at an event organized by the financial newspaper “Financial Times” that if there was an opportunity to go somewhere else to play longer, it would be open to it..

“As an English player, all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always had something inside me that makes me want to play abroad and see how I handle this challenge,” Sterling said.

1 of 2 Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling have worked together at Manchester City since 2016 — Photo: AFP Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling have worked together at Manchester City since 2016 — Photo: AFP

Raheem Sterling has played 10 games so far this season, starting four and booking six. In the Premier League, he came off the bench in five out of seven games. The striker is one of the players who most often took to the field this season, alongside João Cancelo, Rúben Dias and Jack Grealish, but your minute is much smaller (only 461 minutes).

His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2023. The coach said he is not involved in negotiations for the renewal of this bond between the player and the institution

— I’m the one who makes decisions based on what’s best for the club, not the players. There are many teams, many coaches, many options. Call the club and resolve the situation. I’m not just talking about Raheem, but about any situation,” Guardiola declared.

Manchester City are third on the Premier League leaderboard with 14 points, two less than leaders Chelsea. His next opponent in the competition will be Burnley, placed 18th, this Saturday, at the City of Manchester stadium.

