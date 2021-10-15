Guarulhos Airport announces reopening of Terminal 1 on November 9 | São Paulo

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, announced this Thursday (14) the reopening of Terminal 1 as of November 9th. The terminal is used for national flights by the Azul airline.
Operations at Terminal 1 had been suspended since March 2020 due to the drop in traffic caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The resumption of activities will allow parking, stores, restaurants, transport via apps and other services to resume operations. The connection with Terminals 2 and 3 and the connection with the trains of the Companhia Paulistana De Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) will also be reactivated. The company’s expectation is that more than 5,000 passengers circulate daily through the site.
“The reopening of Terminal 1 will increase our operational efficiency, will allow companies to generate jobs and will bring more comfort and convenience to all airport users,” said the president of GRU Airport, Gustavo Figueiredo, in a press release.
In a statement, the concessionaire highlighted measures taken to make travel safer during the pandemic period, such as social distancing and the use of face masks, the installation of more than 300 alcohol gel dispensers and the possibility of consulting the flights panel for using QR Code to avoid crowding in areas close to informational screens.
Passenger movement in the lobby of the São Paulo International Airport, in Cumbica, Guarulhos, on May 24, 2021 — Photo: NELSON ANTOINE/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO