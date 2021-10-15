Guerrero forwards termination with Inter and will only return in 2022

Paolo Guerrero is forwarding his contract termination with Inter. The 37-year-old Peruvian will stop to treat his right knee and will only return to playing football in 2022, according to the UOL Sport.

After Colorado informed that the athlete asked for a waiver to solve particular problems and that his relationship was under debate, the agenda became a form of dismissal with an agreement between the parties. There are details to make the theme official.

Guerrero will pay attention to your recovery and will not need to undergo further surgery. The athlete decided that he will not play in any club until next year. According to the report, he has received surveys in recent days, from clubs in Brazil and abroad, but he does not intend to return to Peruvian football.

There is still a possibility for the center forward to carry out a treatment in Germany. This situation, however, is not confirmed.

Guerrero has been playing for Inter since 2019. He was the team’s top scorer with 20 goals in 41 games in his first season, and had 10 goals in 15 games last year before suffering a serious injury to his right knee in a match against Fluminense, for the Brazilian. After going through two surgeries and almost a year away, this season, he lived with back and forth to the medical department and had 16 participations, with two goals scored.