Gui Araujo claims he has never had a vaccine in his life

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Gui Araujo reported that he was taking medicine for the first time in his life to end the pain in his ribs and let it slip that he had never been vaccinated either.

In a conversation with Valentina Francavilla, the digital influencer exhibited a bag of medicines and joked:

Now I’ve grated you, Valentina, look!

“Let me see,” asked Valentina. “It can’t. It’s for pain in the ribs,” stated Gui Araujo.

Next, Gui Araujo reported that he was using medication for the first time in his life and even confessed that he had never been vaccinated.

I never took a medicine, I never tried a drug. Man, I never had the vaccine. The strongest thing I’ve had in my life is syrup.

Then, the audio of the dialogue between Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla was cut on Playplus – the reality show’s streaming platform.

Upon returning to the sound, the digital influencer said he abused the medicine to relieve pain.

“I clogged up to support my rib,” he commented, and thanked medicine for the quick and practical pain relief.

But there’s nothing to do. It’s going to have to stay cracked until I get out of here. Here’s to medicine, give it ten minutes and I don’t feel any more pain.

Importance of the vaccine

Vaccines are considered the main allies in the prevention of several diseases — there are about 30 — with the best cost-benefit ratio for public health. And this is not recent: as early as 1796, the first known vaccine was developed by rural physician Edward Jenner, who was looking for a way to stop the spread of smallpox in England.

It was only in the 20th century that immunization agents, along with other health surveillance actions, became responsible for the elimination and control of important diseases, such as smallpox (which has been eradicated), measles, polio and rubella, just to mention some.