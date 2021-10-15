Gui Araújo mocks Valentina for using antidepressants

Gui Araújo once again made fun of Valentina Francavilla for the use of antidepressant drugs, in TV Record’s reality show, A Fazenda, this Thursday, the 14th. suffered.

This Wednesday, Anitta’s ex was talking to Lary Bottino, Marina Ferrari, MC Gui Dynho Alves, in the tree house of A Fazenda 13, until he saw Valentina playing with Rico Melquíadese and Aline Mineiro, near the animals and decided to comment on the peon and medicines.

“Yesterday, at the same time he felt he was on the straight, he arrived in the living room talking c*ck. Clueless. And still wanting to release a rule. Are you thinking it’s the tinho-ra show [Ratinho], still,” said Gui Araújo.

The other pedestrians didn’t comment on the digital influencer’s speech, only Dynho who decided to snipe the way Valentina eats: “Sometime she’ll faint. She doesn’t eat anything”.

Gui Araújo replied mockingly: “She eats pills”.

“Wow, this woman is scared to pass out somewhere out there. She doesn’t eat anything. I went to see her little plate, three slices of tomato, two carrot tips and half a quarter of chicken”, continued the dancer.

“It doesn’t have a body that can take it,” said MC Gui. “There isn’t, bro. It’s been in this footprint for a month,” added Dynho. “And lots of coffee. About two liters of coffee a day”, said the singer.

Gui Araújo then insisted on talking about the use of medication: from Valentina: “The only thing that scares me about her is the amount of medication, bro. It’s really, really, really. One of the heaviest ones it has,” he said.

MC Gui softened: “What scares me is the coffee, bro. I think the coffee is heavy”.

“It must be an engine ready to explode, the organism there”, concluded the influencer.