Guitarists Santana and Tom Morello release records and release the verb. The first says that he was only vaccinated to see his grandson

The electric guitar, as it is known, owes a lot to these two gentlemen: Carlos Santana and Tom Morello. The first, 74-year-old American-born Mexican, broke out in 1969 at the Woodstock Festival with the group Santana, bringing together blues, psychedelia and latinities in a powerful and original composition. The other, a 57-year-old Kenyan-American, made his name in the early 1990s at the head of Rage Against The Machine, a band that used heavy rock and hip-hop as a vehicle for scathing political messages — and Morello went well beyond role models. current, with an almost abstract guitar, which emulated many of the sounds of rap.

Santana and Morello arrive this Friday to streaming with discs that they conceived in isolation in California during the pandemic, but that have a lot in common. “Blessings and miracles” and “The Atlas Underground Fire” are collaborative works, in which they bring together big names in music (country and southern rock star Chris Stapleton, by the way, is in both) in a series of songs in which their guitars are important, but not by far the only reason they are.

Revolutionary musicians, the two guitarists also have very particular worldviews, which are evident in interviews with GLOBO. Political activist Tom Morello says that even with the election of Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency, the woes of the United States are far from over:

“The divisions in our country that have been exposed over the past few years still exist. Both them and the election of Donald Trump (in 2016) are symptoms of a larger problem: that a large part of society does not have its needs met or even examined by the established power.

Mystic and naturalist — for whom “the drugs are created in the laboratory and the medicines come from Mother Nature” — Santana, in turn, does not believe in the vaccine against Covid-19. He says that he only got immunized because his daughter established this condition for him to be able to visit his baby grandson. But he doesn’t consider himself a anti-vaxxer:

“I’m not here to tell people what to do. This is the planet of goodwill. I’m like wind and water, I don’t want anyone to tell me what to do either.

‘I asked God to play on the radio’

Santana’s twenty-sixth album (the group with which the guitarist releases his albums), “Blessings and miracles” closely follows the model of “Supernatural” (1999), a collaborative work with great pop names that took him to first place. of the stops in several countries. In fact, singer Rob Thomas (from Matchbox Twenty, with whom Santana shared the mega hit “Smooth”) is back, 22 years later, with the song “Move” — a single from the new album, in which he and Santana joined to the American Authors group.

“I was asked if I was willing to add my guitar to the song Rob and they were working on. When I heard it, I felt like she was a big wave. And, as a surfer, I don’t let these big waves pass – Santana assures. “Then I became convinced that I had to send a request to God to get my records back on the radio. And I got a lot of suggestions from artists I should collaborate with. There is a divine intelligence orchestrating for everyone to receive an avalanche of blessings and miracles. Just open your mind and heart to receive.

Much of the recording of “Blessings and miracles” was done remotely by Zoom. But not Santana’s duet with Kirk Hammett (metallica guitarist) and Marc Osegueda (Death Angel vocalist), the heavy song “America for sale”, which speaks of the misfortunes imposed by the colonists on indigenous peoples.

“Kirk happened to be in San Rafael, which is where Metallica has headquarters. We met in the studio, plugged in the guitars, looked each other in the face and had fun – sums up Santana, for whom Covid’s days were “slightly inconvenient” because he couldn’t travel, but made him more “patient and closer to God” .

In “Blessing and miracles”, in addition to the vast team of guests (ranging from Kirk Hammett, Chris Stapleton and the lead singer of the group Living Color Corey Glover to the children of Santana, Salvador and Stella), the guitarist had the opportunity to meet again with an old friend: singer and keyboardist Steve Winwood, for a remake of the classic “A whiter shade of pale”, a 1960s hit by English group Procol Harum:

“This is a song that defies time and gravity. I wanted to record it with Steve because I love his voice and his organ. We made it more sensual, with chances that it would appeal to Brazilians, Greeks, Africans or Mexicans. Melodies always open people’s hearts.

The protagonist of a generation that changed the minds of the world since Woodstock, Santana says he is not surprised by recent scientific studies recommending the use of psychedelic compounds in the treatment of mental disorders — something that could finally remove them from the list of prohibited substances. since the United States declared war on drugs.

“I haven’t followed these studies. I just did and continue to use psychedelics. The only mental illness that exists comes from emotionally investing in fear – believes the musician. – When you ingest a psychedelic substance under accompaniment, mescaline, ayahuasca, peyote, LSD or psilocybin, you are more enlightened, because you took off the mask and then you can reveal yourself. There are three things that are real: light, spirit and soul. And with psychedelics you find that they never change, that you can’t be wrong about them. That’s why I recommend everyone to use psychedelics under supervision. Open the doors of perception and may the real you appear!

On the other hand, Carlos Santana observes with great suspicion a novelty that is beginning to promote significant changes in music and other artistic manifestations: the use of artificial intelligence.

“It’s a contradiction in terms. “Intelligence” and “artificial” don’t mix. It’s like talking about a white, racist Woodstock. Woodstock is a multidimensional rainbow, it is not just an ideology — Santana rambles. “Artificial is fake, it’s created in a laboratory. Drugs are created in the laboratory, remedies come from Mother Nature in a ray of light to plants. There are drugs and there are medicines, just as there is music… and what is artificial.

‘It was a way to keep me alive and sane’

“The Atlas Undergound Fire” succeeds “The Atlas Underground” (2018), on which Tom Morello recorded tracks with a group of artists as heterogeneous as superstar DJ Steve Aoki, blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr., producer of dubstep Bassnectar and rapper Vic Mensa.

— This is a project with which I, on the one hand, try to forge a new musical genre, with electric guitars and powerful rock’n’roll alongside dance music beats. It is my insistence that the guitar not only have a past, but a future. I am convinced that it is the greatest instrument ever invented by humanity, but it is also an instrument that has become embedded in tradition. I’m worried if the guitar will have a place in headphones and in stadiums, and if it’s going to be like the jazz saxophone, relegated to a hotel bar,” says Morello. — On the other hand, “Atlas Underground” is a way to connect with other musicians and make collaborations, to discover the musical chemistry that can exist within a diversity of artists.

Living in the isolation of the pandemic, the guitarist suddenly saw that it was time to make contacts – even remote – with his potential collaborators, to experiment with them the songs he was composing at home.

“It was just a way to stay alive and mentally sane in the midst of all the anxiety, depression and fear that came with quarantine. And finding connections — says Morello, who recorded “The Atlas Underground Fire” in his 98-year-old mother’s basement studio in Los Angeles. “When I saw it, there was a globally diverse group of rock penpals there. From Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey and Damian Marley in Jamaica to Chris Stapleton in Nashville, Refused in Sweden and DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi in Palestine.

The composition and production of “The Atlas Underground Fire” were not very secretive to Tom Morello.

— I kept recording guitars on my cell phone and texting the collaborators… They were almost like notes in bottles thrown into the ocean to see what came back! — he says, who had a lot of fun recording the songs’ definitive riffs and solos. — Some rock fans and some guitarists are really traditionalists. I do not. I appreciate what was done with the guitar, but I want to see what can still be done. On this record, I wrote and played some of the biggest riffs of my entire career and did the craziest solos! This is very important to me, it’s in my DNA. I grew up listening to records from [Black] Sabbath, [Iron] Maiden, Dio, Kiss and AC/DC, but I don’t want to redo their records, I want to make the Sabbaths, Maidens and Dios records of the next generation.

Due to his unorthodox posture in relation to the guitar — and to music in general — Morello always has to deal with the most absurd demands of the more traditionalist fans. And, not infrequently, also with racist comments from those who think, even, that blacks shouldn’t rock.

— God bless social media, which allows the most stupid of the stupid to reach the top! But it also reveals racism and misunderstandings about rock history. It doesn’t surprise me that black people play rock music, what surprises me is that people find it surprising — indignant.

Likewise, the guitarist (who resumes the tour with Rage Against The Machine in 2022, which was interrupted last year) believes that only after questioning the countless ailments inflicted on the American people today will there be any change in the future.

“We’ve barely escaped a fascist coup in our country, and the seeds are there. The only way to face this is to face it. I try to write about it, sing about it, scream about it… Sometimes you have to throw a brick, sometimes you have to reach out with love to people who disagree with you until you reach an understanding. It’s my hope for the future,” he says.

A self-proclaimed “internationalist” (“my comrades’ struggles inspire me,” he says), Morello is well known for his criticisms of Jair Bolsonaro (and his predecessor, Michel Temer):

“I know you face divisions similar to ours. And that there is a considerable part of the working class being duped by their leader with the same fascist rhetoric used by Trump.