Gusttavo Lima comes up with an unusual look and the web comments: “Wig”

Singer Gusttavo Lima ended up intriguing fans recently. The country singer, who is currently at the height of success, came up with an unusual look on the web. So, his fans were soon commenting, thinking it was a wig.

“What’s messier? Gusttavo Lima’s hair or his life?”, questioned one. “I will be very honest! This haircut by Gusttavo didn’t really fit, I thought it was done”, fired another. “Are you wearing a wig?”, said a third.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Gusttavo Lima makes a cute statement to his children: “They give meaning to my life”

Gusttavo Lima took advantage of Children’s Day to honor his children, Gabriel and Samuel. This Wednesday (12), the singer shared a video with the little ones and made a beautiful statement.

The video features a series of photos of Gusttavo having fun with his children, the result of his relationship with Andressa Suita. “Happy day, to all the children who accompany me. Especially my children Gabriel and Samuel, you give meaning to my life! Dad loves you”, he wrote in the caption.

Sertanejo fans melted with the publication: “Apaixonada!!!”, “Lindosss” and “I love too much” were some of the comments left.

Check out:

Gusttavo Lima is one of the countrymen who rock the most on TikTok

TikTok is booming in the world. So many people joined the platform, in order to promote their work. Among the artists who entered, we have the sertanejos. In short, names like Gusttavo Lima, Simaria, Gabi Martins and more are participating in the app. In this way, the Country Movement website separated the sertanejos that are out and about the most.

Gabi Martins

The mineirinha, a former BBB participant, shocks the country with the number of followers on the platform. Gabi Martins is, simply, the biggest country girl on TikTok, the result of her explosion with the visibility of the reality show. With over 4 million followers, Gabi shares makeup, humor videos and promotes “Neném”, the most successful song in her entire career.

Follow the profile of Gabi Martins: https://vm.tiktok.com/JFNQgwe/

Lucas Lucco

With two million followers on TikTok, Lucas Lucco has established himself as the most popular country artist on the platform. The singer exudes health and his fitness project alongside his wife on the social network, with whom he makes humorous videos and cheers his followers. In addition to his own videos, the sertanejo puts back creative videos of his fans and eventually talks to them at their lives.

Follow Lucas Lucco’s profile: https://vm.tiktok.com/JFN3Dmo/

Luan Santana

With 1 million and 800 thousand followers on the social network, Luan Santana is the second among the most popular men of the moment. In his profile, the artist discloses the new single “MORENA” and presents challenges, videos with choreography that have become popular in the world. The singer also brings humor videos to his fans, shares the view from his mansion to nature and his daily life with his wife.

Follow the profile of Luan Santana: https://vm.tiktok.com/JFL7uxV/

Simaria

Simone’s sister is the second most popular sertaneja in the app. With 1.1 million followers and 1.2 million likes, Simaria brings humor and everyday videos to its fans. Occasionally, he makes appearances with his sister and partner, where they promoted #OsBoysAmamOExChoraChallenge, a success in the country.

Follow the profile of Simaria: https://vm.tiktok.com/JFNfgtJ/

Gusttavo Lima

The Ambassador is one of the most popular in the app. His main videos show the backstage of their country lives and their daily lives. With nearly 580,000 followers, the countryman makes his music available for fans to create their own videos. The most popular video of the singer on the platform has over 1 million views alone.

Follow the profile of Gusttavo Lima: https://vm.tiktok.com/JFNrLx8/