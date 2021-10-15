‘Halloween Kills’ honors the tradition of the sequel worse than the original movie – 10/15/2021

“Halloween Kills” did not arise from the creative impetus that inspires the construction of good stories. The journey of Laurie Strode and her obsession, the killer Michael Myers, found a great epilogue in the film released in 2018, a direct continuation of the classic created by John Carpenter in the 1970s.

This retake of “Halloween”, after two mistakes signed by Rob Zombie, awakened a new generation of fans, stimulated the enthusiasts of the original and – the main thing! – made a few hundred million dollars. In Hollywood, money rules. Laurie Strode found it wasn’t time to rest yet. And what was an ending became another third in the masked psychopath’s life.

Judi Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak: three generations united by trauma Image: Universal

The new film begins moments after its three-year-old predecessor’s credits start to climb. After a lifetime of preparation and isolation, Laurie, alongside her daughter and granddaughter, finally end the terror of Michael Myers, left trapped in the basement of a burning house.

As the three, wounded and exhausted, are taken to a hospital, firefighters douse the flames that consume Michael. He, of course, escapes once more, wipes out the entire battalion, and resumes his walk in the not-so-quiet town of Haddonfield, Illinois.

There is a plot fragment, which attests to Michael Myers’ desire to return to his childhood home – where he, as a child, stabbed his sister to death. When the bodies begin to pile up again, other survivors from their original night of killing, four decades earlier, come together and decide that the killer is just that night.

The idea that ties the ends of “Halloween Kills” together is a study of the essence of evil and the mass hysteria raised by its presence. At the hospital upon discovering that Myers is still alive, Laurie tries to organize some sort of reaction, but is swallowed up by the angry mob led by Tommy (Anthony Michael Hall), who wait for any clue from their tormentor to return the violence with even more violence.

The concept that, at heart, we are all potentially monsters, works in theory. In practice, director David Gordon Green’s six-handed script with Danny McBride and Scott Teems lacks the fluidity to execute his idea with clarity. Like other sequels of slasher famous ones like “The Nightmare Hour 2” (terrible), Toy Killer 2 (awful) or “Friday the 13th Part 2” (that one at least gave us Jason Voorhees), “Halloween Kills” is more of the same, with a extra layer of blood.

Without a solid story, what’s left are clippings from Michael Myers’ attacks. Away from the crowd squished into a hospital, all waiting for him to go in search of Laurie, the psychopath in the white mask stalks Haddonfield’s alleys, squares and backyards, eliminating anyone who passes by. Which obviously includes some survivors of that fateful night in 1978 and other unsuspecting anonymous people.

Tommy (Anthony Michael Hall) leads the mob in search of Michael Myers Image: Universal

Perhaps to make up for the lack of narrative cohesion, and to save the best surprises for “Halloween Ends”, which supposedly ends the series next year (I know…), the new film is brutally capricious. If the original “Halloween” had a surprising lack of blood, here the deaths are extremely violent, with an extra dose of sadism.

“Halloween Kills” may be a beautiful windy pastel, but its frenetic pace can bring some flavor. Michael Myers, with his empty eye sockets and relentless gait, is a killing machine, without motivation, logic or emotion. This blank page is part of its appeal, as it is possible to project the most personal fears onto it – both of the crowd in the film and of the people in the cinema.

On Halloween night he will come home… Image: Universal

Jamie Lee Curtis is once again the glue that holds the endeavor together, even if his Laurie Strode takes on a supporting role this time. Helpless in the hospital, holding on to the newly sewn stitches so as not to see her insides leak out, she becomes an unwitting observer of the chaos caused by the mere suggestion of Michael Myers.

Taking a more active role are Judi Greer (as her daughter Karen) and most importantly Andi Matichak, who finally understands her heritage of trauma, pain and death as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson. In a story in which the male figures are impulsive big guys unable to understand the magnitude of the threat posed by Myers, it is the women who try, amidst the chaos, to seek the solution to eliminate the bogeyman. It works… for a while. Until at least “Halloween Ends” arrives.