The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, classified as “immoral” the distribution of booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in some countries, while immunizations did not even reach the entire African continent.

– The increasing use of reinforcements is immoral, unequal and unfair and has to stop. Starting reinforcements now is really the worst we can do as a global community. It is unfair and also cruel because we are not going to stop the pandemic by ignoring an entire continent, a continent that has no capacity to manufacture other means – he said, in an interview with CNN this Tuesday (12).

The entity’s recommendation is that there is an additional dose for immunocompromised people, but it is against the widespread application of the booster until the first dose becomes more accessible to other countries.

Tedros pointed out that, while South America, North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania have already guaranteed the first dose to more than half of their populations, in Africa only 7% of people had access to the first dose.

