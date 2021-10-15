Health plan: What changes for clients with technical direction from ANS at Prevent Senior? Understand

RIO – The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) introduced, on Thursday, the special regime of technical direction in Prevent Senior, after a scandal involving the operator that ranges from meddling in medical prescriptions to changes in medical records, through the adoption of protocols that could be harmful to health plan users. Daniela Ota has been appointed by ANS as technical director to monitor Prevent Senior, this is the sixth time she will play this role. Understand how this process works and the impact for the operator’s 545,000 customers.

Alternative:Prevent Senior’s clients can make portability of the health plan. See rules

How does technical direction work?

The appointed technical director will follow up from within the operator in order to diagnose the situation and identify abnormalities that may jeopardize assistance to beneficiaries and that must be corrected. From simple compliance with deadlines for carrying out procedures to irregularities in protocols.

What is done from the diagnosis?

Once the diagnosis is completed, the operator must prepare the Assistance Sanitation Program (PSA) defining the actions, those responsible and the deadlines for carrying out the activities.

Interview: ‘Assistance to Prevent Senior users will be guaranteed’, says President of ANS

How long can the Technical Management regime last?

The technical direction has a maximum duration of 365 days and is concluded with the presentation of a report made by the technical director. This report is sent to ANS, which then defines the measures to be adopted. If after this period the problems persist, a new regime may be introduced.

Does technical direction work as an intervention?

ANS explains that no, as the agency does not interfere in the operator’s management. What the regulator does in this period is a follow-up with permanent analysis of information and definition of goals to be met by the operator.

What is the impact of technical direction on Prevent Senior users?

According to ANS, the process does not change in any way the service provided to beneficiaries, which should be maintained normally and in good time.

In the assessment of the lawyer Matheus Leão, a specialist in Health, from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), the technical direction gives more security to Prevent Senior’s customer, since any irregular conduct is identified with regard to assistance, the technical director will immediately notify the operator for you to take action.

Health Insurance Guide: Everything you need to know to choose, understand adjustments and pandemic coverage

Who is the technical director appointed to accompany Prevent Senior?

Daniela Ota is part of the registry of professionals able to exercise the role of technical director of ANS since 2013 and will perform this role for the sixth time. She has a degree in physiotherapy and health management, with an executive MBA in health at Fundação Getúlio Vargas and an evaluator for the National Accreditation Organization (ONA), since 2007, being responsible for the evaluation of institutions across the country.