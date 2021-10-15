High demand for sex adjustment surgery in the SC private network exposes ‘repressed demand’ in the SUS, says expert | Santa Catarina

Between 2015 and September 2021, the Unified Health System (SES) referred 72 people to undergo sex adjustment surgery out of state, since Santa Catarina does not have an accredited reference center for the procedure . In this same period, a private clinic in Blumenau, in Vale do Itajaí, performed six times as many surgeries and reached the milestone of 500 interventions .

For the researcher and professor at the Center for Studies in Gender and Health of the Department of Public Health at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) Rodrigo Moretti, the difference in numbers shows that the state is out of step with the needs of this population.

“The high number of the private network indicates that there is demand, that there are people who seek and need surgery. This shows that the SUS is not serving these people. There is a very large repressed demand in the public network. The low number of referrals to the public network in SC indicates that there is a problem of identifying and following up on cases. It also means that there are few places available in the SUS,” says Rodrigo.

SC private clinic reaches 500 sex readjustment surgeries

For the general coordinator of the Association for the Defense of Human Rights (Adeh), Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila, the numbers from Santa Catarina show that for the public network the transsexualizing issue is not seen as something urgent.

“Private units are embracing trans causes much more than public ones. There is a great difficulty around this theme [por parte da rede pública de saúde]. I see that there is a search for specialization on the part of these professionals from the private network in topics such as sex change, prosthesis and mastectomy. Several professionals are specializing in these specificities”, points out Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila.

For both the researcher and the general coordinator of Adeh, Santa Catarina should provide the sex adjustment surgery service for the population. In the south of the country, only one hospital in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, is authorized by the Ministry of Health to perform the procedure.

“Not all trans people can afford this in the private service. Our reference is Porto Alegre and the demand there is very high. There are few places destined for the whole of Brazil and this shows how the population is not served or observed by the SUS in this transsexualizing process”, says Rodrigo.

Patient 500 from the SC private clinic

Angel Sauer came from Atlanta to perform the surgical procedure in SC

Angel Sauer was patient number 500 to undergo the procedure at the private clinic in Blumenau. The location was also chosen by the twin sisters Sofia and Mayla at the beginning of the year, and is a reference in the procedure in Brazil. The person in charge of the clinic, the physician José Carlos Martins, is the one who performs the procedures.

“We don’t just deal with esthetics, we make dreams come true. When a patient comes to us, she comes full of doubts, fears, often without even knowing exactly who she is”, says José Martins.

Born in the interior of São Paulo, Angel has lived for over five years in Atlanta, in the United States. Last year she came to Blumenau to perform facial and body feminization surgery. And at the end of September, he returned to undergo the sex adjustment surgery.

Angel returned to the North American country this Monday (11) and will carry out postoperative follow-up over the internet.

“This moment for me marks a turning of the page. I always saw myself in the wrong body. So, that was missing for me, to put an end to this story. Okay, that’s me and that’s how I see myself, how I’ve always seen myself,” he celebrates.

At 39, Angel underwent sex readjustment surgery in SC

Angel reports that he doesn’t know anyone who has performed the procedure over the public network. But he always heard comments about the delay and bureaucracy.

“I didn’t opt ​​for the public system a little bit for lack of information and recommendations. Not much is said about it”, he says.

She also says that the investment in the particular procedure was planned for a year.

“It is not just the financial issue that enters into this equation. The high value is what we pay for a lifetime, having to go through the pain and prejudice for 39 years. When I stop to think about it, I see that the value of surgery is somewhat relative. You have to be sure that you know the doctor, that you know where you will be staying, that you will have support and post-surgery care. Because it’s not an easy surgery, it’s not an easy recovery. The period is up to two years for healing to be perfect,” he concluded.

Patient was the 500th person to undergo the procedure at the clinic in Vale do Itajaí

And the Ordinance No. 2,836 of December 2011, which instituted the National Policy on Comprehensive Health for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites and Transsexuals, which deals with the right to sex adjustment surgery and the use of hormones.

To perform the sex adjustment surgery through SUS, the initial access is via the Basic Health Unit (UBS). After this first contact, it is the function of the state network to direct this person to one of the referral centers authorized by the Ministry of Health that perform the procedure.

Number of patients referred from Santa Catarina out of state to undergo gender transition surgeries

In Brazil, five hospitals provide this follow-up service for the population. None of them are in Santa Catarina. Those who want to undergo the procedure need to go to Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Rio do Janeiro, Pernambuco or Goiás.

A trans woman consulted by the report of the g1, who declined to be identified, informed that he had started the process through the public network in Santa Catarina. The follow-up took place in Curitiba, Paraná, and the surgery would take place in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande de Sul.

However, she withdrew from the procedure due to the delay. She stated that there was no way of knowing how many people were in front of her. THE interviewee informed that she will save the money to perform the surgery in her private network.

“We need health care for everyone, specific and easily accessible,” said Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila.

Transgender is a person who identifies with the opposite gender to which he or she was born. There is no relationship with sexual orientation.

According to researcher Rodrigo Moretti, the waiting list is long, with reports of people waiting for more than five years to start the process.

“Each one of the centers performs at most two surgeries like these per month. So, that’s an average of 10 procedures per month and that’s far from what’s needed. It’s a precarious situation,” said Rodrigo.

As shown in the video below, new rules for gender transition surgery were approved by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) in 2020. The resolution expands access to surgery and also to basic care for transgender people.

the norm reduced from 18 to 16 years old the minimum age to start hormonal therapies and defines rules for the use of medicines for blocking puberty. surgical procedures involving gender transition are prohibited for those under 18 years of age. Before, you had to wait until you were 21 years old.

Federal Council of Medicine publishes new rules on gender transition procedures

Surgery is last resort sought

For researcher Rodrigo Moretti, the search for transsexual people interested in undergoing sex adjustment surgery has decreased in recent years.

This is because, before Decree No. 8727 of April 2016, which deals with the use of the social name and recognition of the gender identity of transvestites or transsexuals, surgery was mandatory so that the person could modify their documents.

“Surgery is the last resort, many times the population only needs the modification of secondary characteristics, which the use of hormones can sometimes do, without the need for genital alteration”, stated Rodrigo Moretti.

