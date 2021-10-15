High fuel prices: change in ICMS will not guarantee long-term price declines; understand | Economy

The bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies that alters the calculation of taxation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels it should not translate into a permanent drop in prices for the final consumer.

The analysts consulted by g1 claim that the value of gasoline, diesel and ethanol it may even retreat at first, but fuel prices will still continue depending on the international price of oil and the behavior of the exchange rate.

How ICMS is charged today:

Today, ICMS is charged as a percentage of the final price of the product, and rates vary according to each state. In the case of gasoline, for example, the tax varies from 25% to 34% of the price. For diesel, the charge ranges from 12% to 25%.

Currently, state secretariats also have to set the “weighted average end-consumer price” every 15 days. ICMS is collected in advance at refineries, but it encompasses the entire chain of the sector. Therefore, it is necessary to estimate the final price.

What was approved in the Chamber of Deputies:

The approved proposal says that the tax should have a fixed price determined in reais per liter of fuel.

The bill also stipulates that the states could set ICMS rates only once a year, as long as they do not exceed the average value of prices “usually practiced in the market” in the last two years. And the value of this tax must be in effect for the following 12 months.

If the change comes into effect in the form approved by the Chamber, the first adjustment made by the states will have to consider the average price between January 2019 and December 2020. During this period, the price of a barrel of oil plummeted, which should initially lead to a reduction in prices.

“The years 2019 and 2020 are atypical because of the pandemic. In 2020, the price of a barrel of oil was, on average, around US$ 40 dollars”, says economist Adriano Pires, from the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE).

According to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the change in the ICMS taxation format will allow a reduction in the price of gasoline by 8%; of ethanol by 7%; and diesel by 3.7%.

For Professor Roberto Ellery Jr, from the Economics Department of the University of Brasília, the new formula has the potential to reduce prices momentarily, but it is a bad solution, as it does not solve the core of the issue, which is the inflationary process that Brazil has been going through. .

“If a water tank is overflowing and someone takes some of the water, the water level goes down. But, without turning off the faucet, the water overflows again”, says the economist.

Adriano Pires also points out that this drop is circumstantial: “If the calculation [do ICMS] is done in two years when the oil barrel is at US$ 80 and the exchange rate is at US$ 5.40, then the price will not fall. The project is an advance because it reduces volatility, but it will not necessarily lead to a reduction in price”, ponders Pires.

Last week, for example, oil prices surpassed US$ 80 per barrel and reached the highest level in years.

Dollar is the main villain

In addition to considering that the bill approved by the deputies does not guarantee a drop in fuel prices, analysts point out that the advance of the dollar has been consolidated as the main villain for the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel.

In Brazil, fuel prices are readjusted by Petrobras according to the exchange rate variation and following the international quotation of the price of a barrel of oil.

Petrobras is dominant in the market. And, therefore, any change adopted by the state-owned company has the capacity to have an impact on the entire chain. Last week, the state-owned company announced a new increase for gasoline.

“The culprit of the (fuel) price being high is not the ICMS. The main culprit is the exchange rate. So, if we had to blame someone for the high fuel prices, it would be Paulo Guedes’ economic policy”, says Pires, from CBIE.

This year, the dollar accumulates an increase of more than 6% against the real. Last year, it rose almost 30%.

Exchange impact on gasoline and diesel

Walter de Vitto, economist at Tendências Consultoria, calculated the impact of the exchange rate on the final price of gasoline and diesel. The starting point was the formation of the current price — disregarding the Chamber’s project — with an average exchange rate of R$ 5.28 and with a barrel of oil at a cost of US$ 74.60.

In these criteria, the price found at the pump in a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of R$ 6.08 was used.

From there, Vitto designed three bands considering the dollar exchange rate at R$4, R$4.50 and R$5. The reduction reaches 16.6% in the best scenario. See below:

“Oil is rising, yes. But it was at this level in 2018, when gasoline and diesel did not cost what they currently cost. The difference is mainly in the exchange rate”, says Vitto.

What gives strength to this movement of loss in value of the Brazilian currency are the various uncertainties of investors regarding the direction of the economic policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

In recent months, the country has seen an intensification of the institutional crisis with threats made by the president to the elections and to other powers.

Combined with Brazil’s weak fiscal framework and doubts about the quality of the reforms that the Bolsonaro government can pass in Congress, these uncertainties drive the country’s dollars away — and prevent an appreciation of the real, which, at the end, could contribute to a falling fuel prices.

“The exchange rate is a variable that people have said little about, but it is the great villain in history, and this has to do directly with the federal administration. The exchange rate is currently pricing the fiscal issue, the political mess and the prospects for the economy,” says de Vitto, from Tendências.

In the evaluation of Ellery, from UnB, the focus of government measures should be turned to monetary policy, specifically the increase in interest rates. According to him, the Selic rate rise in recent months is still below what economists call the “neutral rate”, which means that the Central Bank is still stimulating the economy and boosting inflation.

Ellery also says that the “greater disaster” will happen if people start to suspect the BC’s commitment to controlling inflation and a sharp rise in interest rates would dispel that impression. “The country risk is part of the equation and the fiscal side is also part of the equation, but this is not the BC’s control”, he says.

“Furthermore, the Brazilian tax system is very bad and fuel taxation is no exception. The solution depends on the tax reform that is in Congress, not on ad hoc measures like this one”, says Ellery Jr.

Soaring fuel prices have become the center of the clash between President Jair Bolsonaro and governors. Bolsonaro started to publicly demand that the states reduce the ICMS so that, in this way, gasoline and diesel prices fall.

This entire dispute takes place against a background of high inflation and the president’s loss of popularity. In the accumulated result for this year until September, the price of gasoline increased 39.6% in the country and became one of the main inflationary pressures in the country.

The obstacle occurs because the ICMS is the main tax collected by the governors. On Wednesday (13), the National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) reported that the project could reduce the revenue of governors by R$ 24 billion in a period of one year.

Like Ellery Jr., economist Raul Velloso ponders that the fiscal waiver is reckless given the state of indebtedness. On the other hand, he recalls that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is against a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy.

“Someone needs to pay the bill. I’m not from the University of Chicago [escola de Guedes e berço de economistas liberais] and I think there would need to be a new pricing policy, well done and discussed with all agents”, says Velloso.

“Consumers would not need to receive the full impact of an event that is not durable, but it would make sense for the government to act so that each part has an impact to cushion market variations,” he says.

According to Velloso’s proposal, the average applied to the ICMS calculation could also be extended to the oil price and exchange rate. All these variables, conditional on averages, would bring less volatility to the value of fuels at the pump in times of peak, but also in times of decline.

It turns out that any change in Petrobras’ pricing policy is a cause for crisis in the financial market. It doesn’t hurt to remember the botched exchange made by Jair Bolsonaro as president of the company, which dropped the shares by more than 20% in one day.

In the market’s view, the change proposed by the Chamber does not interfere with Petrobras’ results and, therefore, is positive.

“Petrobras is one of the largest companies on the stock exchange and interference in it opens up space for interference in all state-owned companies. So, the measure may even be interesting, as it takes pressure off the company’s pricing policy”, says Victor Beyruti, economist at Guide Investimentos.

How are prices formed?

In fact, ICMS is just one of the items that make up the formation of fuel prices. The account also includes the price exercised by Petrobras at refineries, federal taxes (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) and the cost of distribution and resale.

There is also the cost of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline, and diesel has the impact of biodiesel. The variations of all these items are what determine how much fuel will cost at the pumps.

