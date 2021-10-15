Honda transfers production and opens voluntary redundancy in São Paulo

Honda transferred its car production from Sumaré to Itirapina, some 100 km further into the interior of São Paulo. In addition to the change, the Japanese automaker will open a voluntary resignation plan at the two factories. Today, the company employs 3,000 people at the two units.

In the case of the transfer, Honda had already determined this change, which will concentrate in Itirapina the production of the City, City hatch and WR-V models, in addition to the new generation of the HR-V. Fit and Civic are expected to be discontinued and the medium sedan may end its career with the closure of the assembly line in Sumaré.

Fit is produced in both plants, but in Itirapina, it should remain until the arrival of the new City and City hatch. With the WR-V and the New HR-V, Honda will concentrate production in the quartet, with the administrative headquarters, engine production, employee training, parts center and vehicle development being located in Sumaré.

The result of Honda’s downsizing is not known for sure, but production should not exceed 120 thousand cars per year, the limit of capacity in Itirapina. The factory is the result of a bet by the Japanese that did not work out, as the market went into crisis and the company had to close the unit before starting to produce.

Regarding the frame, it is not yet known what size Honda wants to have at the end of the process, but the company said:

“In view of the company’s need to adapt to this new business environment, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the moment of transferring employees from the Sumaré unit to Itirapina, Honda Automóveis is carrying out a program of voluntary dismissals . The objective is to offer conditions for a safe transition to those who have contributed to the company throughout their careers”.

Honda is offering POS workers, which have no goal: a plan of 12 additional salaries, an amount equivalent to 12 months of health plan, food stamps of R$250 monthly for six months and three months of a health plan professional requalification.

[Fonte: Automotive Business]