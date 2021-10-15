Honda workers in Sumaré vote against POS and ask for new proposal

Honda’s proposal did not please Sumaré employees – Photo: Publicity/Metallurgists Union of Campinas and Region

In an assembly this Thursday (14) with the workers of the Sumaré factory, the Union of Metallurgists of Campinas and Region made a decision on the voluntary dismissal proposed by Honda.

The category refused to join the program and requires a meeting to make a new proposal.

Honda announced the opening of the PDV (Voluntary Resignation Program) at the Sumaré and Itirapina plants, which together employ around 3,000 employees.

LIBERAL spoke with Sidelino Orsi Junior, president of the union of the category, who revealed this Thursday afternoon the decision of the workers in Sumaré.

He accuses Honda of rotating employees to lower the average salary disguised by the POS.

“We are against the POS. The union’s role is to negotiate jobs, stability, wages, rights, and not discuss dismissal. The company’s POS is fake, fake news, as is in fashion”, he declared.

According to him, the company wants to lay off and has no conditions. “They want to fire those who earn more so that, in a little while, if necessary, hire those who earn less and reduce the average salary,” he pointed out.

Now, with the refusal of the POS by the workers, it was agreed at a meeting that a document will be filed at the company, requesting a meeting with Honda to make a new proposal.

“An entire proposal from the POS, and real, in which if the worker chooses to leave, he/she leaves immediately, without having to wait until the end of the year, as they presented. And with another indemnity proposal, this one does not satisfy the workers”, concludes Sidalino.

This Friday (15), will be the assembly in Itirapina, led by the Union of Metallurgists of Limeira and Region.

Other side

Questioned by LIBERAL, Honda replied that it does not comment on the union’s decision and reinforced that the program’s objective is “to offer conditions for a safe transition to those who have contributed to the company throughout their careers”.

The note states that there are collaborators “facing transfer difficulties or who have not adapted to the region of Itirapina and wish to return to their region of origin.”

The union says that the information does not proceed and that there was insecurity among workers due to the company’s delay in transferring from one unit to another.