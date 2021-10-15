How about being Iron Man with this new Yamaha MT-03 2022?

In the last edition of Salão Duas Rodas, which took place in November 2019, Yamaha announced a partnership with Marvel. The great comic book industry would borrow the names of its main heroes, while the automaker would make special series with the finishes according to each one of them.

That year, motorcycles were shown such as the Yamaha Fazer 250, which could bring adornments in mention of the Black Panther or Captain Marvel, and the Lander 250 Captain America. The partnership of the brand of three tuning forks with Marvel, however, is still active and Yamaha has announced the start of sales of yet another model in the world of heroes.

Now it’s time for the MT-03 to be inspired by the comics with the special Iron Man series. Yamaha’s entrance sport naked was colored by the fictional armor constructed by billionaire businessman Tony Stark in the original Marvel stories. With that, the MT-03 received a metallic red color with golden details, as in the Iron Man’s armor.

The color contrast is more visible at the front, where the headlight fairing receives a golden lower portion and a red upper portion. The tank itself is also red, with the side fins continuing that language, painted gold. There is also a golden emblem at the base of the piece, while the tail has received the Limited Edition inscription. The wheels are black with golden threads, while the conventional bike has red parts.

Despite this name, Yamaha did not say how many units of the MT-03 Iron Man will be offered to the public. According to the company, the first units should arrive in stores from the second half of the month. Each limited edition bike had an advertised price of R$27,790 (without shipping), just R$600 more than the entry-level version of the bike.

The Yamaha MT-03, despite being the smallest of the brand’s MT line of nakeds, has a good part of the credentials of the bigger sisters, such as the MT-07 and MT-09. It features a two-cylinder parallel engine with a capacity of 321 cm³ and liquid cooling. It delivers 42.1 hp at 10,750 rpm and 3.02 kgfm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm, working with a 6-speed transmission. The front suspension, for example, already has an inverted telescopic fork.