How Tralli became Globo’s 2nd most powerful anchor

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Cesar Tralli has multiplied his status within Grupo Globo. In March of last year, he temporarily took over GloboNews’ ’18h Edition’, due to the departure of titleholder Leilane Neubarth, who was spared from the studio for being over 60 years old and part of the risk group.







Cesar Tralli at Globo’s switcher in SP: professionalism valued by charisma Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

His good performance on TV news, which had a growing audience, made the channel effective in its role. The anchor added his work to the news channel with the presentation of ‘SP1’, a newspaper shown at noon on Globo for the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Now, with the chair dance promoted by the network, Tralli will take over the ‘Jornal Hoje’, where he occasionally appeared on Saturday shifts and to cover unforeseen events with Maria Júlia Coutinho during the week. ‘JH’ has the second highest audience among the network’s newscasts, behind ‘Jornal Nacional’.

The new rise gives even more prestige and power to the journalist. It makes him a natural candidate to succeed William Bonner, who days ago expressed his intention to leave the iconic bench in a few years.

Cesar has been part of the rotation of presenters of the main TV news program since January 2018. The suspension of travels to avoid contamination by the coronavirus took him away from the ‘JN’ studio in Rio, however, he should soon resume his role.

On screen and behind the scenes, Tralli stands out for never having lost his investigative reporter’s soul. It has an agenda of hot sources, from those who often get first-hand information. He is not, like most, just a presenter who reads the news on the teleprompter, without getting involved: he participates in the agenda, gives his opinion, analyzes and complements the headlines.





The anchor in the studios of ‘Jornal Hoje’ and ‘Edition of 18h’: double journey loaded with prestige Photo: Reproductions/Instagram

It is the profile that ‘Jornal Hoje’ needs to gain more journalistic relevance. The 2022 elections will require extra combativeness from the anchors. Tense, potentially aggressive coverage is expected.

The daily struggle against fake news and the anti-press discourse from both the right and the left call for experienced and fearless TV journalists like César Tralli, who, in addition to professional qualities, has charisma and low rejection towards the public.

In December, the journalist will turn 51 years old. He has been married since 2017 to the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro, from the program ‘Hoje em Dia’, on Record TV. They are the parents of Manuella, 2 years old. The anchor has a stepdaughter, Rafaella, 12, born from Ticiane’s marriage to the publicist and presenter Roberto Justus.