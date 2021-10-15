Humans have used tobacco for at least 12 thousand years

Archaeologists have found evidence that tobacco use had been going on in America for at least 12,300 years—9,000 years earlier than previously thought. The findings of have been published. in the scientific journal Nature Human Behavior.

The study suggests that hunter-gatherer peoples would have already consumed the substance when they sat around their fires.

It was during some excavations in archeological site in the Great Salt Lake Desert in the United States, which researchers found charred seeds of the plant. Until then, previous discoveries, from the southeastern United States, indicated the presence of rwaste in pipes for about 3,300 years.

Daron Duke, lead researcher and archaeologist at the Far Western Anthropological Research Group told the site Live Science that the wind helped to expose the site over time.

The samples were excavated in 2015. According to archaeologists, there was a fire at the site more than 12,000 years ago — at least that’s what the pieces of burned wood found there indicate. To estimate its age, scientists used a technique called ‘carbon dating’, which involves measuring how much radioactive carbon — which has a known rate of decay.

While the team cannot say with certainty how the tobacco was used, the fact that only seeds remain implies that the leaves and stems of the tobacco plant—the parts with a toxic effect—were consumed. “People in the Pleistocene probably smoked or chewed tobacco in a similar way to how the plant is used today,” he said Jaime Kennedy, archaeologist at the University of Oregon at Eugene.

In addition to the seeds, scientists found an ancient fireplace intact, surrounded by stone artifacts — like spear points commonly used to hunt large animals. The site also contained more than two bones and fragments, most of them belonging to ducks.

Duke told the publication that the team is working to gather indigenous information about the significance and importance of the discovery. According to the researcher, this will not only help to understand the finding, but will also enable us to learn more about what tobacco meant for the ancestors who camped in the place and lived in the region.

