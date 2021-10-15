‘I kicked it out’ · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will chase away Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) from Quinta da Boa Vista in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The radical decision will surprise Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and the princesses Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao). “I put it out,” the monarch will say in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The quarrel between the two will begin when Isabel chooses to stay with Gastão (Daniel Torres), the suitor chosen by Luísa to be the heir to the throne.

The princess of the Two Sicilies will have a rage and unleash the dogs on her rival. “You’ve ruined my life,” the empress is going to shoot, who will also expel her from Quinta da Boa Vista.

A little later, Teresa will be asked by her husband about what happened between the two. “That woman left because I, her wife, Empress of Brazil, owner of this house, kicked her out. And I hope she never sets foot here again,” she will shoot.

“Why? The Countess would never do anything that…”, Pedro will comment in disbelief. “What happened is I have blood in my veins! I’m tired of the nosy boss and boss around my house, stealing my daughters and my husband! Enough! I sincerely hope you respect my decision and keep that woman away from here,” will argue the noblewoman.

At this point, the princesses will appear and ask what the parents are talking about. “From the Countess of Barral. She is prohibited from entering my house! This is an order, I hope you respect my wishes”, will reply the Italian, without ceremony.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

