“I left the BBB and my EP was practically ready”, says Juliette

Despite having sung a lot in the “BBB21“, Juliette she had declared that she had no pretensions of being a singer. In a recent interview, the champion of the last season of “Big Brother Brasil” said that she was scared when she left and realized that everyone saw her that way. To complete, he said that your EP was practically ready when the reality show ended.

> Cacti at the police station! Fight between Juliette fans becomes police case

READ MORE:

Recently, Juliette participated in the project “Track to Track“, gives Deezer, in which she spoke about her life as a singer and her first EP, released in September this year. “Inside, I didn’t sing with the slightest pretension of being a singer, so much so that when I left and people saw me as a singer, I was ‘really?”, declared the woman from Paraíba.

“To this day, I’m in the process of understanding myself as a singer. when i left [do BBB], my EP was practically ready, my friends already had some songs, there were already some songs that other artists had sent and Anitta I had some favorites,” he revealed.

When commenting on the tracks on the album, Juliette said that “difference Mara“ was chosen to be the first single for mixing different sounds, like accordion and triangle. Besides, of course, it has a more pop feel. The song fell in the public’s liking and the clip already has almost 5 million views.

About your next single, everything indicates that it will be “Geek that’s hot“, which Juliette says to be “dancing, naughty and stays in the head“. “She is a strong candidate for us to shoot the video. But the next video will be chosen by the crowd, the second most played after ‘Diferença Mara’ will have a video”, declared the ex-BBB.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!