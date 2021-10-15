‘I live a seesaw of emotions’, says Renata Banhara about brain tumor

The model Renata Banhara, 46, spoke about the health drama he is experiencing. In an interview with R7 portal, the model, who is still recovering from a serious brain infection since 2017, revealed that the tumor had grown and explained the reason for not being able to operate on it.

“I’m still recovering, I’m not fully healed. I still have a brain tumor. In recent years it has grown from two millimeters to three centimeters. To give you an idea, it is larger than the eyeball region, and it is no longer possible to operate because of its size and location,” said Banhara.

“I live a seesaw of emotions. But I’m moving on, working and fighting. It’s a huge challenge”, concluded the blonde, who said she no longer felt the headaches.

brain tumor

In 2017, Renata Banhara underwent two surgeries after the appearance of a bacteria on her tooth that ended up affecting her brain. After spending some time in the ICU, the blonde’s nerves became necrotic and, as one of the sequelae, Renata had a facial paralysis on the side of her left eye.

