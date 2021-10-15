‘I put my finger on two wounds: the corruption of the Lula government and the incompetence of Dilma,’ says Ciro





President Ciro Gomes (PDT) reaffirmed, on Thursday 14, the criticisms and attacks he made to the PT, to former president Lula and to former president Dilma Rousseff last Wednesday.

In a video released on social networks, the PDT said that the reaction to his statements “brings fear on one cheek, arrogance on the other and a lot of hypocrisy in the eyes”.

In the recording, Ciro also attributed the responses of PT members to the fact that he had put “his finger in two wounds” of the party.

“I put my finger on two wounds: the corruption of the Lula government and the incompetence of the Dilma government. Two plagues that the PT sowed because it repeated the same economic model, the same type of governance, the same complicity with corrupt professionals, the same recruitment of incompetent technicians and few creatives from previous governments”, pointed out the pre-candidate.

“It only took a slight nudge for the bucks to tremble at the base, revealing how insecure they are about the present and the future,” he added.

Ciro once again said that Lula was one of the most responsible for Dilma’s downfall. About the ex-president, the pedetista stated that he was attacked by her and gave the change.

Some people didn’t fully understand why I said Lula was one of the main people responsible for Dilma’s downfall. I am sure that everyone who listens with an open heart to this pronouncement of mine will understand the depth of what I am saying. #TruthAboutLulaEDilma pic.twitter.com/7GvhjdqRVN — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) October 14, 2021

