‘If it had VAR in 80, Atlético would have other titles’

Atletico-MG’s manager spoke in public and contested the match summary in the 3-1 victory against Santos

O Atlético-MG won the saints by 3 to 1, last Wednesday (13), and remained 11 points ahead of Flamengo in the table of brazilian. However, the referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior reported offenses on the scoresheet of the match.

According to the referee, the football director, Rodrigo Caetano, punched and kicked in the VAR’s cabin during the match break. The next day, the club’s top hat denied the charges and detonated the arbitration.

“I wanted to make it clear that at no time was there any attempt, as this commentator (of arbitration) said, to invade the VAR. I have many years of work. In no way do I have that kind of attitude,” said the top hat, who completed.

“O Atlético needed 4 penalties for two to be scored. We just want the same criteria, we always defend the VAR. If it existed in the 70s, 80s, Atlético would have other titles in its collection. The VAR should have called on Zaracho’s penalty,” he said.

“Our indignation is great about what happened, but far from what was reported in the summary and we will challenge it. I ask that there be no judgment in relation to what was written, as it will denigrate our image as a professional and also that of the club,” finished.

Atlético-MG is now preparing to face the Atlético-GO, Sunday, at 6:15 pm, away from home. On the other hand, Flamengo receives the Cuiabá, on the same day, at 20:30.