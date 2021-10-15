“If you don’t take a stand now, the MP will cease to exist”

× reproduction

The former coordinator of the Lava Jato task force Deltan Dallagnol released a video a little while ago on social networks asking the population to demonstrate against the Revenge PEC, which increases the political influence of the Public Ministry through the CNMP.

Just, Arthur Lira, which tries to treat the text, postponed the vote once again.

“If you don’t take a stand now, the Public Ministry that works firmly against political corruption will cease to exist. It’s very serious”, says Deltan.

The prosecutor cited the most serious points of the proposal and said that, in practice, it would create a fifth instance of judicial review in Brazil.

“Prosecutors and attorneys will be under a constant risk of retaliation and dismissal when they annoy powerful people. […] This council will be able to overturn denunciations, arrest warrants and convictions against powerful people becoming a fifth instance of revision in a system that is the only one in the world to have four instances and infinite resources.”

Deltan recalled that important PECs for combating corruption, such as prison after sentencing in the second instance and the end of court, elaborated much earlier, were set aside by parliamentarians.

The prosecutor asked his followers to vote against the PEC on the Chamber’s website and publicize the hashtag #PEC5no.

Watch:

