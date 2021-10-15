“I’m glad you didn’t come”; J. Jesus wanted to start Palmeiras at Flamengo before Michael

The former president of Mengão, Kleber Leite, revealed a chat he had with Mister and a lot of information caught the attention of the Nation

Jorge Jesus made history at Flamengo and revolutionized Brazilian football. Mister won practically all the titles in the technical command of Mais Querido and, for many, he is the greatest coach of the story of the Rio de Janeiro club. Even from afar, “JJ” always talks about Rubro-Negro and accompanies almost every game of the Flamengo team.

This Friday (15), the former president of Mengo, Kleber Leite, revealed on his blog a conversation he had with Jesus and ‘given up’ some backstage about this conversation. The information that most caught the nation’s attention is the fact that rony, today at Palmeiras, having been a priority in 2020 and Michael was hired as plan B.

“(He is) Glad for Michael’s stage – that he was nominated for. For those who didn’t know, the first on the list was Ron, now at Palmeiras. When informed by Marquinhos Braz that the negotiation was complicated, he indicated Michael”, said the former president of Fla.

Also according to the report, Jorge Jesus sees the left-back Ramon, spawn of the Nest of the Vulture, ready for replace Filipe Luís very soon. The medallion is in the final stages of its career and has a few years to go. Thus, Mengão’s jewel can win a golden opportunity in the future.

On the field, Fla if concentrates for the confrontation against the Cuiabá, this Sunday (17), at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã. Renato Gaúcho’s team wants to keep the momentum going to remain in the dispute for the title of the Brazilian Championship.