‘I’m Tired of Being Employed’ · TV News

Fired from Record in May, Carla Cecato became a businesswoman. The 43-year-old journalist is off TV and now owns a jewelry store, her first own business. “I’m tired of being an employee and employee. I don’t want to ask for a job anymore, I want to generate opportunities”, she vents.

The idea of ​​launching herself as a businesswoman came when she was still on the air at Record, where she stayed for 16 years. As the presenter of Fala Brasil, she used to receive comments from viewers with praise for the jewelry she wore. The curiosity and search for his pieces sharpened his entrepreneurial side.

“A week before I was fired from Record, I went looking for a supplier to start selling the pieces I used on TV. They weren’t borrowed from the TV, they were mine. Many people called the network to ask where my earring was from, necklace or ring. I decided to go to a primary supplier to be able to resell,” he tells the TV news.

“At first it would be a simple shop on Instagram to sell the pieces I used on TV. I’ve been wanting for a long time to have another source of income so that I don’t depend only on TV, because of the very heavy news and insomnia. Anyway, I wanted to a duplicate. A week after visiting the supplier, Record sent me away,” he laments.

The initial thump of the firing affected her, but for a short time. Without a job, he found the support and encouragement he needed on social networks. Upon hearing reports from her followers, she decided to go ahead with her project.

“I started to dig a little deeper into this story and realized that there are many other women – from the messages I received on Instagram – who took pity on my situation and put themselves in my place, because they were going through the same thing: unemployed and in need help at home,” he recalls.

“My husband [Fabricio Frade] was out of work on behalf of Covid-19. He got very serious. So, I decided to open a store, initially online, so people could buy. My main objective is to form resellers”, he announces.

Thus, what initially would have been something small on Instagram became an online jewelry store, 40K, with the right to an official website and showroom in the capital of São Paulo. Initially, sales will be at retail. In 2022, the products will be able to be purchased wholesale. Carla opens her venture this Thursday (14), with a live broadcast on her social network.

“I’ve already found a supplier and, starting in January and February, I’ll put the pieces at a 50% discount so that women can resell using my name and my brand to earn their own money. I hope God blesses me in this endeavor” , twists.

“My mom [Carol Cecato] she has been a solo mother since I was nine years old, when my father died. I saw her fight. I want to help others gain financial independence,” he explains.

playback/40k

Carla Cecato: jewelry store after resignation from Record

Return to TV

Carla’s brand has 18k gold, rhodium and platinum plated earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets in the catalog. There are also silver accessories imported from Italy. The objects are personally chosen by the now businesswoman, who visits the factory, follows the process of production and engraving of the stones.

With the venture ready to start sales, the journalist emphasizes that it was not easy to take the first step in her plan B. “I wanted to do something small, because I was afraid to take risks. It’s a big deal to set up a store and hire employees . I was unemployed and I didn’t get a paycheck [da Record], because I was PJ [pessoa jurídica]”, regrets.

“I sold my car, which was a big car, and bought a car in 2014. So, I invested in my business because my goal now is not just to make money, it’s to make other women earn money. I rented a room in São Paulo and I’m launching the online store to become known in retail before starting to sell wholesale. I put my profit margin down there so everyone can buy,” he details.

On the brand’s website, the cheapest piece is a piercing for R$ 19.90. The most expensive product is a pearl-studded necklace and earring set for R$ 398.08. “I’m managing to get a good price with quality products. Of course it’s a risky step, but I didn’t want to be a victim of companies anymore. I decided to wake up for life”, he points out.

Returning to television is not out of the plans of the communicator, who began her career at Record in 2005, as a reporter for Jornal da Record. She is in conversations with a broadcaster and will soon return to the craft that made her turn as a businesswoman possible.

“I’m not leaving television. I’m even dating one. I’ll be back soon. But this [a loja] it’s something I won’t let go of. I’ve already told the next TV that I’m going to work: ‘Look, I’m a businesswoman now’. Now I’m free and I don’t want to be totally dependent again [de uma emissora]. I want to be able to do everything. I want to become an entrepreneur”, she emphasizes.

And Carla is putting her goal into practice. In addition to the jewelry store, she invested in another project: a communication company. “I’m going to start taking courses. I’ll start recording next week. The first thing I’ll do is The Art of Informing, to teach people to speak on the internet and on Instagram,” he adds.

“I’m also going to set up a lecture: Don’t Play Victim. So that no one can play the victim and turn all problems into opportunities. They will be online courses. I think that’s the future,” he concludes.

See commercial from Carla Cecato’s store: