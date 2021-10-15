In a video, Queen Elizabeth is caught criticizing the actions of world leaders in favor of the climate: ‘They talk, but they don’t’

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM — Queen Elizabeth II was filmed criticizing world leaders for their lack of action on climate change this Thursday. The dialogue was recorded on a live stream of a visit to the Parliament of Wales.

Violence: New mosque attack leaves at least 37 dead and 73 wounded in Afghanistan

During her conversation with her daughter-in-law Camila, Prince Charles’ wife, and Ellin Jones, Speaker of the Welsh Parliament, the 95-year-old monarch said, “It’s very irritating when they talk but they don’t.” At another point, the queen said, “Extraordinary, isn’t it? I’ve heard all about the COP and I still don’t know who’s coming. I have no idea.”

NEW: The Queen has hit out on world leaders of countries including China, Russia and Australia for failing to commit to next month’s United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) in Glasgow, saying “It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t of.” pic.twitter.com/w0jggM767w — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) October 14, 2021

The commentary provides a rare insight into the monarch’s thinking. Next month, Elizabeth II will attend the UN Climate Summit, COP-26, along with other members of the royal family. The event will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Climate: Brazil must make official at COP-26 Bolsonaro’s pledges on carbon neutrality by 2050

On Thursday, Prince William, second in line to the throne, criticized billionaires who are investing in space travel rather than helping Earth. In the act in the Welsh Parliament, Elizabeth looked happy when the subject was brought up and said, “I read about it!”