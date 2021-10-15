In Ceni’s debut match, São Paulo fans shout “Crespo”

Rogério Ceni’s history with São Paulo had a new beginning this Thursday (14). After the São Paulo board announced the resignation of Argentine Hernán Crespo, hours later, the idol Tricolor was announced as the new coach of the club.

In their debut in São Paulo and against Ceará, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, the Tricolor fans did not hesitate and five minutes before the start of the match, shouted the name of former coach Hernán Crespo, responsible for the title of the Campeonato Paulista won in May . Before the title, São Paulo was in an 8-year drought without titles.

On Twitter, São Paulo fans shared opinions about the screams at Morumbi. Check out:

The fan shouting “Crespo” in the stadium! I expected no less. I leave here my THANK YOU VERY MUCH, Curly! (I still haven’t got over the mess from this board) BUT, I want Ceni to do a good job. — paloma, aka, widow of crespo (@pal0mwa)

