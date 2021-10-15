In line for vaccination, Flávio Bolsonaro receives boos and hears ‘militiaman’ screams





the senator Flavio Bolsonaro was the target of protests on Thursday 14. He heard shouts of “militia” and “out, Bolsonaro” from people awaiting vaccination at a UBS in the center of Brasilia.

At another time, the president’s ‘Zero One’ son Jair Bolsonaro made obscene gestures towards the immunization line…

Flávio went to the health unit to receive the 2nd dose of an immunizing agent.

Watch a video of the protest:

