In the can! Yasmin Brunet speaks up after intimate accusations and prints from her mother-in-law: “It never existed”

The Medina family has been involved in a series of conflicts for months. The new chapter of public bullshit involves accusations against Yasmin Brunet, who this Thursday (14), used Instagram to defend herself against her own mother-in-law, Simone. In an alleged conversation leaked by Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metropóles, Gabriel’s mother would have compared the model to a porn actress, saying that she would have an intimate video of her daughter-in-law, from years ago.

“Out of respect for my fans and Gabriel, I want to express myself about some news that came out this week. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in possession of a family member of my husband. This information is not valid. There is no such material. And it never existed. However, I must emphasize that, even if it existed, it is regrettable to want to belittle a woman for exercising her sexuality. We fight to be free to do what we want, to occupy places that have been denied us for years and years… To be masters of our bodies and desires”, began Yasmin.

Also in the messages, Simone would have mentioned a supposed “homosexual relationship” by Brunet – which the model denied having lived. “I don’t agree with machismo. Just as my life also has no room for homophobia. Another lie created to attack me would be about a supposed homosexual relationship. As if living a love was something that would offend me… and that kind of attitude saddens me these days. I value respect for women and for all those who live their loves”, wrote the blonde.

Finally, the carioca made reference to previous controversies with her mother-in-law. “I’m only going public because Gabriel and I are tired of this spectacularization of our lives. And also to put an end to these speculations and creations, which are a pitiful attempt to try to attack my honor. With or without video, with or without a same-sex relationship, I, all women and all LGBTQIA+ deserve respect!”, finished. Luiza Brunet, who would also have been the target of Simone’s criticism, left a comment on her daughter’s post: “That’s how you respond with responsibility and respect”.

understand the case

Last Tuesday (12), the columnist for the Metrópoles portal, Leo Dias, released the print of supposed messages sent by Simone to Gabriel. In them, the matriarch would have referred to her son’s wife as a “porn actress”, claiming that she also had a video of the model “doing chu**”. In addition to insulting Yasmin and her mother, Luiza Brunet, Simone would have said that she is “pity for the surfer’s lack of spirit”: “Go get busy with real growth”.

Gabriel’s relationship with the family was strained after Yasmin’s arrival. The two started dating in March 2020 and were married in January of this year in Hawaii. Against the union, the athlete’s mother and stepfather, Charles Saldanha, have severed ties with him ever since. Simone said that he walked away because his son’s relationship with his wife was “controlling” and that he no longer spoke to his younger sister, also surfer Sophia.

After a while, Gabriel reduced the monthly payment he made to the family – an amount that, according to his mother, was the payment he received as a partner in the athlete’s sports management company. The issue was resolved in court, and ended with the surfer ceding millionaire real estate to the family. On the other hand, Simone was prohibited from commercially exploiting her son’s image.

According to a report by Demetrio Vecchioli, from UOL, the case also involved the Gabriel Medina Institute, whose headquarters were on Maresias beach, in São Sebastião (SP). The organ was administered by Simone and Charles and, according to the matriarch, Gabriel asked the two to resign from their positions. In September, she then closed the institute and put the building that housed it up for sale.

Finally, Gabriel would have blocked his mother on social networks, after leaking the prints. Leo Dias’ column also pointed out that Yasmin and Luiza intend to sue Simone for defamation.