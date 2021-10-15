‘In the times of the Emperor’: after a fight, Teresa takes a radical decision on Luísa

Leticia Sabatella is Teresa Cristina (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) will take a radical decision in relation to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).

Everything will start when she, already irritated by Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) choosing Gastão (Daniel Torres), catches a moment of affection between Pedro (Selton Mello) and his lover.

The empress will then have a rage and expel her rival from the palace. After that, Dom Pedro asks what happened:

– Thereza, the countess… Did something happen?

– That woman left because I, her wife, Empress of Brazil, owner of this house, threw her out. And I hope she never sets foot here again!

READ MORE:

Samuel declares war on Tonico over Zayla

Zayla blackmails Pilar

Zayla discovers Samuel’s secret

– Why? The countess would never do something that…

– What happened is that I have blood in my veins! I’m tired of the nosy boss and boss around my house, robbing my daughters and my husband! He arrives! I sincerely hope you will respect my decision and keep that woman out of here.

At this point, Isabel and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will appear and ask what the parents are talking about. Teresa will be direct:

– The Countess of Barral. She is prohibited from entering my house! This is an order, I hope you respect my wishes!

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the summary of “In the times of the Emperor” of the week between October 11th and 16th: