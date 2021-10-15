Inflation above 10% is at a ‘very high level’ even for Brazil’s history, says BC director | Economy

The director of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, evaluated this Friday (15) that inflation above 10%, as registered in the twelve months up to September, is at a “very high level” even for Brazil, accustomed to pressure on prices.

The statement was given live with a financial institution, an event that was broadcast over the internet.

“Everyone has been talking about inflation in Brazil, double digits in twelve months, a very high level, including for our history, which is one of high inflation. [A inflação] vine behaved until the pandemic, accelerated a lot in the last 12 months, more than the peers [países emergentes]”he declared.

According to the director of the Central Bank, when looking at core inflation, which disregards the increase in food and electricity prices, Brazil is in line with the rest of the world in the last six months. In addition to energy and food, he said that fuels have also pressured prices.

For Bruno Serra, inflation is a “basically global story”, but with additional pressures in Brazil. “Tradable items, food and fuel, that’s why we have inflation above peers [emergentes]”, he added. He noted that, in the last twelve months, the price of oil has risen about 100%.

In addition, he noted that the so-called fiscal risks, that is, uncertainties about the behavior of public spending in 2022, an election year, have influenced the level of the dollar – feeding back inflation (see details below in this article).

The Central Bank’s main instrument to contain the spread of price increases is the basic interest rate, which is defined based on the inflation targeting system. Normally, when inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic, and reduces it when inflation estimates are in line with predetermined targets.

For 2021, the central inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it is between 2.25% and 5.25%. Right now, the BC is already looking at the 2022 inflation target to set interest rates. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

At the last Copom meeting, in September, the BC raised basic interest rates to 6.25% per year, bringing the Selic rate to the highest level since July 2019 — that is, in little more than two years. At the time, the BC also indicated a new increase of one percentage point in the Selic at the end of this month, to 7.25% per year. The financial market expects new highs until the end of the year, with the rate ending in 2021 at 8.25% per year.

“There is no commitment to any rate of higher or lower interest rates [na próxima reunião do Copom, em relação ao sinalizado – 7,25% ao ano]. BC has its models. What the BC saw at the last meeting is that it was not necessary to accelerate the rate of interest rate algae to deliver the target in 2022 and 2023. [indicado, de um ponto percentual de alta em outubro], we see a scenario in which inflation is delivered to the target,” declared Serra.

According to the director of the Central Bank, the so-called fiscal risks, that is, uncertainties about the behavior of public spending in 2022, an election year, have influenced the level of the dollar, which has operated at a high level in recent weeks. This Thursday, the US currency closed up 0.09%, quoted at R$ 5.5131.

“The inspector [expectativa de gastos] has influenced the exchange rate. Current data [sobre as contas públicas] have been doing exceptionally well, better than the market expected, whether a year or two ago, but the challenge is very big,” he declared. He recalls that the Brazilian debt is around 80% of GDP, above the average for emerging countries ( 65% of GDP).

According to him, however, everyone’s expectation is that the exchange rate will react to the adjustment of public accounts. “If the ‘framework’ [estrutura] if economic policy remains on its feet, the exchange rate will lose strength, reacting again to the interest rate differential [taxa mais elevada no Brasil, atraindo recursos do exterior para aplicações financeiras]”, declared Serra.

The BC director also said that he expects Brazil to have, for the year 2022, a “more liquid and dollar-offered scenario than we have seen in the last year and a half”.